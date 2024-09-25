Agatha All Along, when the episodes come out on Disney+: the complete schedule

Journey into Magic. On Disney+ it debuted with the first two episodes Agatha All Alongthe new Marvel series centered on the character of Agatha Harkness. Here is the release schedule of all the episodes and everything you need to know about the spin-off of WandaVision.

Agatha All Along, the trailer

Agatha All Along, the plot previews

In Agatha All Alongthe synopsis reads, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself defeated and powerless after a mysterious goth teen helps her break free from a twisted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to accompany him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a series of magical tests that, if passed, reward a witch with what she lacks. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen assemble a ruthless coven and set out on the Road.”

Agatha All Along, the cast and the production

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along, when the episodes come out: the calendar

The series debuted on Disney+ with the first two episodes on September 19, 2024. Here is the complete calendar with the release dates of all the episodes.