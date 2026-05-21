Agreement on tariffs with Trump, the EU Parliament: "We protect the interests of Europeans"

The European Parliament and the EU Council reached a political agreement overnight on the implementation of the trade agreement on tariffs concluded in July between the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Donald Trump.

The compromise, negotiated under the Cypriot Presidency of the Council, concerns the European Commission’s proposal to eliminate EU tariffs on a series of American products in exchange for the maximum limit of 15% imposed by the United States on European products.

The role of the president of the International Trade Commission of the European Parliament, Bernd Lange (S&D), was decisive, as he defined the agreement as “a great success for the European Parliament”, underlining how the Commission’s initial proposal had been modified “at decisive points”.

Among the main guarantees obtained by the European Chamber is a “sunset clause”, which will automatically expire the regulation on 31 December 2029 unless renewed. A mechanism is also foreseen that will allow the Commission to suspend tariff preferences by 2026 if Washington maintains tariffs above 15% on steel derivatives and other strategic products. A safeguard clause has also been included which will allow the EU to raise duties in the event of a sudden increase in American imports.

Lange rejected accusations of having succumbed to pressure from the White House: “It is our duty to protect European interests”, he declared in Strasbourg during a press conference, criticizing Trump’s approach and underlining that the EU is acting “democratically, with the European Parliament and the member states, not on the basis of the unpredictable decisions of one man”.

The European Parliament’s International Trade Committee is expected to meet in an extraordinary session on 2 June, while the final vote in plenary could take place on 16 or 17 June.