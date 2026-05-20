Beyond Hormuz, the 8 maritime bottlenecks that decide almost all global trade

Almost 80% of world trade travel by sea. Not by ideological choice, but purely economy: a ship carries in a single voyage an amount of goods that would require thousands of trucks or planes to transport by land or air. The consequence is that geography still decides the flows, with global trade being forced to pass through a few maritime corridors, i.e. the natural bottlenecks that the English call “choke points”.

They exist all over the world nine fundamental choke points: of these, only one is not in Western hands, lo Strait of Hormuz. And in 2026, for the first time in recent history, four of these bottlenecks are simultaneously under pressure.

What are the 8 “choke points” and why do they govern traffic on the planet

The maritime corridors that support global flows are the Suez Canalit Strait of Bab el-Mandebit Strait of Hormuzit Strait of MalaccaThe Panama Canalit Strait of Gibraltar, Bosphorus and Dardanelles (often considered together) and the Cape of Good Hopewhich although not formally a strait is an obligatory crossing point in the open sea.

Each of these has different characteristics and a different exposure to geopolitical and climate risks: for example the Strait of Rattanbetween Indonesia and Malaysia, is the busiest by number of ships and manages approximately 25% of world maritime trade, with a decisive role for energy flows towards China, Japan and South Korea. The Canal Suez and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb put together they are worth approximately 12-15% of global traffic, while the Canal Panama runs another 5%. Finally, the Strait of Hormuz is the key to world energy: it passes through it approximately 20% of the oil traded by sea and a similar share of liquefied natural gas.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is different from the other eight

Since the mid-twentieth century the United Statesalone or through allies, they preside militarily and diplomatically almost all major maritime corridors of the planet. Gibraltar is British territory, historical allies of the USA, Bosphorus and Dardanelles are in the territorial waters of Türkiye, a NATO member. Panama, Suez and Malacca see a strong Western or allied presence. The one big exception is precisely Hormuzwhere on one side there is Iran. It is the flaw in the global system and it is precisely there that the crisis arises today.

When a choke point closes, the alternative route almost always drastically lengthens both distances and times. To be clear, between Singapore and Rotterdamthe route classic via Suez is approx 15,350 kilometers. Bypassing the Cape of Good Hope (in South Africa) you get to 21,770 kilometerswith over 6,000 kilometers more and an increase in navigation times between 8 and 18 days depending on the type of vessel.

Without the Panama Canal, however, the route between the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of the United States could end at triple passing Cape Horn. For Rattanin the event of a blockade, the larger ships would not have no maritime alternativebecause the seabed of the nearby straits is too shallow.

The closure of Hormuz and the naval blockade today

As we all know, on February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel directly struck Iran, in an attack in which killed also the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. On March 2, the Pasdaran formally announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. In the following weeks, traffic in the strait collapsed by more than 95% and on April 13, 2026, after the failure of negotiations hosted in Pakistan, the Trump administration imposed a naval blockade on Hormuz, physically preventing entries and exits from Iranian ports.

The message is simple. Global trade rests on nine geographical keys: eight I’m in your hands Westernersone not. And the one that is in other people’s hands is precisely the one that is currently slowing down the energy of a fifth of the planet. With each passing day, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz turns into volatility on energy markets, pressure on gas and oil prices, and a cascade on consumer goods.

This happens because the alternatives to Hormuz are not sufficient to completely replace energy supplies that would normally pass through the Strait.

In fact, there are two large pipelines that bypass Hormuz: the East-West (Petroline) of Saudi Arabia, over 1,200 kilometers long between Abqaiq and Yanbu on the Red SeaAnd the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP) of the United Arab Emirates, which instead brings the crude oil directly to the port of Fujairah, on the Gulf of Oman.

There nominal capacity combined is important (up to 7 million barrels per day for the Saudi pipeline alone, more 1.8 million for the Emirates), but almost all of it is already occupied by ordinary flows. In the event of an emergency, the EIA estimates that the truly free capacity to bypass Hormuz is approximately 2.6 million barrels per dayagainst i 20 million that normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz, almost eight times less. And there is a detail: the Saudi pipeline ends in the Red Sea and if that sea is also in crisis, we are back to the top.

For Qatar’s liquefied natural gas the situation is even more critical because there are no alternative routes to export natural gas from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, except through the Strait of Hormuz.

What Italy risks (gas, prices and drugs) and what Europe is doing

And here we come to the point that concerns us most: Italy is particularly exposed on the gas front. In 2024 the Qatar it covered approximately the 45% of imported liquefied natural gas from our country; in 2025 the share dropped to around 30-35%, also replaced by higher US volumes, but Doha remains one of our two main LNG suppliers. A prolonged closure of the Strait, therefore, sooner or later translates into a increase in bills.

Then there is the theme of drugs: l‘India is one of the main global hubs for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and an important part of the raw materials arrives or transits by sea from the Gulf. When a route like Hormuz closes, medicines such as paracetamol or basic antibiotics risk price increases, because transport times are extended and transport costs rise.

The European Union is also taking action in the face of this crisis: on 17 April 2026 the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Keir Starmer they co-chaired an international conference in Paris, with the presence of Giorgia Meloni And Friedrich Merz (German Prime Minister) and the connection of around fifty countries. The initiative, formally called the “Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative”, provides a purely defensive multinational mission with tasks of demining and protection of commercial traffic, to be activated only when conditions permit. The mission, however, is explicitly separate from the American naval blockade, with European countries having repeatedly reiterated that they do not want to enter the conflict.