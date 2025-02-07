aereo disperso alaska

Air scattered in Alaska with 10 people on board, ongoing searches: what we know about the flight

The recorded journey of the 208b Cessna dispersed in Alaska on February 7, 2025. Credit: Flighttradar24

Result dispersed From this night (on the afternoon of Thursday 7 February) a small commercial aircraft Cessna 208b Grand Caravan ex with on board 10 people including 9 passengers and a pilot while in flight from Unolakleet to Namein the north-western state of Alaska, the United States. The Alaska Department of Public Safety has been informed of the disappearance of the flight made by Bering Air At 16:00 local (2 in the morning in Italy) and issued an official dispatch. At the moment she firefighters, the coast guard and the Air Force are active for the search for the aircraft that disappeared by radar and people on board, even if the efforts are made more complex by bad weather and from the poor visibility. There are currently no hypotheses on what could have fallen to the aircraft.

This is the Third plane crash in the USA Within a few days, after the Washington disaster on January 29, which cost the life of 67 people and a plane precipitated in Philadelphia on February 1 which caused 7 victims.

The last contact with the cessna, a Turbopropulsor monomotortook place at 15:16 local (1:16 in the morning in Italy) while it was 12 miles (about 20 km) off the coast of Norton Sounda Bay of the Bering Sea in Western Alaska. Unfortunately, the position of the aircraft is not known, and Bering Air is committed to providing law enforcement with any information useful for the discovery of the cessna.

Cessna C208 Grand Caravan ex
A Cessna C208 Grand Caravan ex. Credit: Flightradar24

In the portal Flighttradar24 Information on the flight profile of the missing aircraft are available. At the time of the last contact, the plane was flying for about 40 minutes (on a flight lasting 68 minutes) and was at a quota of about 1600 meters with a speed of 218 km/h. In the last minutes of flight, the plane had fallen in altitude and had lost speed (before stationed at about 2300 meters at a speed of 270 km/h).

Alaska scattered flight data
Altitude and speed graphic speed 8E455 of Bering Air dispersed in Alaska. Credit: Flightradar24

