Akon City, the 6 billion dollar city flop in Senegal designed by a rapper

Credit: Shukuru Amos



The rapper and record producer Akon (at the registry office Alioune Badara Thiam) planned the construction of a huge city in Senegal from the value of 6 billion dollars: Akon City. This metropolis draws inspiration both from the eccentric Middle Eastern capitals and from Wakanda – Fantastic country in which Marvel Blockbuster is set Black Panther. Apparently the project has run over: for several months there have been no more updates of any kind, nor through press releases or through the artist’s social networks, and it seems that only two buildings have been carried out at the moment.

The project was announced in 2020 and planned to build a city near the village of Mbodiène, about 100 km from Dakar. According to the floors, inside it would have been built large roads, a shopping center, luxury hotels, a photovoltaic system, and the first construction phase should have been conclude in 2023. In fact, the US singer had intended to pay homage to her origins and create a metropolis to allow anyone to reconnect with their African roots. In addition, the country’s economy would have rotated mainly around a new cryptocurrency, theAkoin. The project was very successful at the local level, immediately obtaining the support of the Senegalese government.

At the same time Akon City aroused a certain skepticism internationally, above all due to a lack of details regarding the urban development and economic.

In addition, the project met a good number of difficulties since zero: the COVID-19 He slowly slowed down the work, Akon was brought to court by a creditor, the singer was accused of using one Ponzi scheme To frowe the investors and economic compensations of the landowners in Senegal were not never paid. In short, a concomitance of factors that heavily slowed down the works.

So what’s about Akon City today? At the moment the future of this project is uncertain. According to what Akon declared in an interview in September 2024, the project should end within ten years. Today, however, they were made only Two buildings: a Reception center for tourists and a youth center With a small basketball court on the back.