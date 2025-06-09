Alcaraz beats Sinner in the longest final of Roland Garros: the technical analysis of the data on the match

The field of the final of Roland Garros 2025. Credit: André Ferreira / FFT



The final of the Roland Garros 2025 was won by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz against number 1 in the world Jannik Sinner on the central field Court Philippe Chatrier. Duration 5 hours and 29 minutesthe match wins, in addition to the listening record (more than 5 million connected spectators), also the primacy of the longer ending ever On the red land of Paris, the second regarding the slams behind only the 2012 Australian Open final where Djokovic and Nadal battled for Ben 5 hours and 53 minutes. But in addition to the effort and emotion, behind this game there is a universe of numbers, technical data and strategic choices that help us understand because he won Alcaraz And how one of the tennis challenges developed more intense than recent years.

Because Sinner lost against Alcaraz even if he got more total points

The first fact that amazes are the points conquered by both players: 192 those conquered by Alcaraz against the 193 of Sinner. But then how did Alcaraz win? The reason lies in the fact that in tennis to count are not the total points But the points won in the right moments: game, set, match. To win the game in an Slam tournament you need to win 3 set. Each set is assigned after the victory of 6 gamewith 2 games of waste from the opponent. For example, a set can end 6-4 or 7-5 but not 6-5. In fact, in case of arrival a 6 Game equalto win the set you play the tie-break, a game conclusive in which the player who first arrives at a minimum score of 7with an advantage of two points, wins the set with the score of 7-6.

During the long final Alcaraz conquered 30 game in the presence of 29 of the Italian tennis player, who also lost 3 tie-break out of 4letting the most delicate and decisive moments of the match run away. The key moment of the match, however, came in the 4th set on the score of 2-1 for Sinner, when the Spaniard saved 3 match point from 0-40 and then win the set at the tie-break 7-3. If Jannick had also converted just one of those three matches points, an Italian would have returned champion of Roland Garros, an event that does not happen from the triumph of Adriano Panatta in 1976.

Alcaraz’s effort at a complicated moment completely changed the inertia of the match which then saw it triumph for 3 sets to 2 after the Super Tie-break of the 5th set. At Roland Garros, in fact, if you arrive in the 5th set (the decisive one) on the score of 6-6 you play a tie-break Particular: those who arrive at the score of 10 (not 7) always with at least two points of waste from the opponent are won the victory.

The final scores of the 5 sets played by the two tennis phenomena were the following: 4-6 (Sinner)6-7⁽⁴⁻⁷⁾(Sinner)6-4 (Alcaraz), 7-6⁽⁷⁻³⁾ (Alcaraz), 7-6 ⁽²⁾ (Alcaraz) – The scores in the parenthesis at the apex refer to the results of the Tie-Beak or of the Super Tie-break.

Alcaraz got 70 winnersor winning points on which the opponent cannot arrive, against the 53 of Sinner: sign that he risked more and put the opponent under pressure, especially in the key moments. The Spaniard distinguished himself in the tie-breaks, winning 3 out of 4 and leaving only one to Sinner. This data alone can explain the entire result of the game.

The data of the Roland Garros 2025 final: the statistics of the blows

Always analyzing the match data, it is curious to see how Alcaraz “given” 73 points to Sinner in the voice of the unreformed errors (point lost for his own mistake), while Sinner has committed it 64. This means that both have made a lot of mistakes, but the Spanish tennis player compensated for this figure with the winning points. Total exchanges were 380 with the 20% of these above the 9 shots, of which the longest was 24.

From the point of view of the service, Sinner has shone for power and precision. Has scored 8 ace (points obtained directly from the joke without the opponent being able to hit the ball) and, above all, has not even committed a double foul (Each player has two jokes available, if you make a mistake the first you can remedy with the second but if you are wrong both the point goes automatically to the opponent). Alcaraz, on the contrary, recorded 7 ace but also 7 double foulsa sign of a more discontinuous joke. On the other hand, the Spaniard was more constant in fielding the first service that usually provides a substantial advantage: 66% against the 56% of Sinner. When the first entered, the Italian was more effective, winning 74% of points (against 66% of Alcaraz). On the second of the service both were perfectly equal, with the 46% of the points won.

The question of the speed of services is also interesting: Sinner served on average stronger (187 km/h against 185 km/h in Alcaraz), with peaks of 209 km/h. The Spaniard has instead reached a maximum speed of 204 km/hbut he alternated more the solutions, varying angles and spin, putting the Italian response in difficulty, especially in crucial moments.