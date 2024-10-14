Alessandro Cattelan signs the “cheeky” guide to New York (with Jovanotti, Saviano and Rose Villain)

A travel guide, but not really. My New York. Definitive guide to avoid returning to Times Square every time is the new book by Alessandro Cattelan, published by his Accent Edizioni, coming out in bookstores on October 23rd. The Italian showman returns to writing – together with Alexio Biacchi – to tell the secrets of his ‘second home’ in his own way.

From Manhattan to Brooklyn, from Harlem to Coney Island: a cheeky practical guide to glide through the streets, museums, parks, bars, churches and restaurants of New York. “A book – explains the publisher – for those who have fallen in love with it, for those who have not yet been able to get to know it and for those who, why not, didn’t think of going back. They will change their minds”. The book is enriched by the testimonies of numerous exceptional guests, including Roberto Saviano, Jovanotti, Paolo Cognetti, Rose Villain, Renzo Piano.

New York is not a simple city, it is a microcosm in itself, a continuous discovery, a journey through time. Cattelan tries to make it truly known with exceptional guides, “ready to recommend not only all the places not to be missed, but, above all, all those that in the end you can happily do without”.

The authors

Alessandro Cattelan – TV and radio host and author, he is one of the best-known faces on TV thanks to the success of programs such as He always said hello. Every day with Catteland airs on Radio Deejay. In 2022 he founded Accento editions.

Alexio Biacchi – Milanese, works on TV as an author. Growing up on the Lower East Side (but from San Siro), he dreams of a house in Tompkins Square, with a view of Joe Strummer’s mural. After several books signed with the pseudonym Conte Fiele, this is the first in which he uses his name.

The cover