Alessandro Siani, our exclusive interview for Pop Corner

On the occasion of the presentation of the new film You and I need to talk with Leonardo Pieraccioni came to visit us Alessandro Siani, Classy Neapolitan comedian and actor 1975 who, over the years, has become one of the most recognizable faces of contemporary Italian comedy. In this chat we talked about regionality in comedy, inspiration in the creation of shows and the role of social media in the actor’s life.

In this regard, while recognizing its importance Alessandro said he chose to do not use them. “I’m sorry about the blue check, but I continue to do my job without social media“, joked the actor, demonstrating that talent and direct contact with the public remain the heart of his artistic journey. The creative process of comedy is also told, highlighting the complexity hey mechanisms that lead to laughter when writing a show. We also talk about his love for cinema, theater and reading, which have deeply inspired him since he was a child and how laughter is a powerful emotional reactioncapable of relaxing and involving both the body and the mind, creating a sensation of “ecstasy” – as also confirmed by various sector studies over time.

There is also talk of improvisation as a fundamental element to keep the show authentic, as long as it doesn’t just serve to fill gaps in the script. Finally, there is mention of the return of his theater show Fiesta, which has achieved great success thanks to its ability to transform personal experiences in engaging and memorable performances, capable of bewitching audiences of all ages. “When I look back at those evenings I think about how much magic there is in creating something unique with the audience“, he concluded.