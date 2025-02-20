Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journey on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

A comedy for the whole family. Disney+ announces Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journeythe film directed by Marvin Lemus, written by Matt Lopez, based on the book by Judith Viorst (entitled Alexander and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day) And with Eva Longoria and Jesse Garcia. From trailer to the cast, passing through the release date and advances on the plot, here is everything you need to know about the film.

Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journey, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=przxbkeik4q

Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but truly very ugly journey, the advances on the plot

Alexander Garcia, says the synopsis, has always believed he was the most unfortunate in the world. For this reason, when her mother Val, travel writer, devised a plan to bring her family apparently disconnected on vacation to Mexico City on board a luxury camper, is sure that it will be a disaster. Despite the fears, the family composed of her father Frank, my teenage sister, her grandmother Lidia and her grandfather Gil, decides to travel, but things begin to go terribly crooked. After discovering that the fault could be of an ancient cursed idol, everyone will have to join forces to put it back in his place.

Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journey, the cast

The film is starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén, Mabel Cadena, Michelle Buteau and, for the first time on the screen, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journey, when it comes out

The movie Alexander and the terrible, horrible, abominable but really very ugly journey debuts on Disney+ on March 28, 2025.