All -field parents: the new comedy Netflix on the “suffocating parents”, the plot and when it comes out

A perky family satire arrives on Netflix with “Parents across the board” (the original title is “Voetbalouders”), the new Dutch production series designed, written and directed by Ilse Warringa, which focuses on the world – sometimes a little grotesque and surreal – of the parents who populate the stands during the youth football matches of the children.

All -field parents: the plot

The story features Lilian, Levi’s mother, a recently registered child in a kicking team of chicks. Lilian immediately realizes that children are not stolen from the scene, but the parents: a choir of screams, fragorous applause and strategies by improvised coaches marks every Saturday morning. Among all, the undisputed guide of the company is Marenka, the hyperactive team leader and the mother of Vito, the bizarre teammate of Levi. While the protagonist tries to remain secluded in order not to turn into a screaming parent, the son finds himself perfectly at ease with teammates, and strengthens a friendship as unlikely as he is sincere with Vito. While the comic rivalry between parents reaches hilarious peaks, Lilian’s new family will have to learn to juggle between refereeing admonitions and choirs to find out if it is possible to survive (and perhaps have fun) on the edge of the field.

The creative engine of “Parents all over the field” is Ilse Warringa, actress and mother of two little players, who after suffering a “prohibition of screams” during the real games of her children caught inspiration for a series to be laughing. Warringa not only signs the subject, a screenplay and direction, but also interprets one of the main roles, bringing the irony of those who know their lives in the stands well

Parents across the board the cast

As we have already written, the author Ilse Warringa also plays one of the main roles of the series, staging the irony of those who know their lives in the stands well. At his side an ensemble of well -known faces from the Dutch actor panorama, including Eva Van Gessil, Mariana Aparicio, Michiel Nooter, Edwin Jonker, Bas Hoeflaak, Nyncke Beekhuyzen, Gürkan Küçüksentürk, Rian Gerrititi and René Van ‘T Hof, who give life to the exuberant parents, confusing arbitrators. small protagonists of the green rectangle.

All -field parents: when it comes out on Netflix

The “Parents all over the field” series is released by Netflix, globally, on Friday 16 May 2025.

All -field parents: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2N2Bzz8qyw