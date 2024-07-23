All Italians are presidents and vice-presidents of the committees in the European Parliament

MEPs have elected their chairs and vice-chairs of the 20 standing committees and four sub-committees. Not all vice-chairs were appointed today (Tuesday 23 July), with some committees completing the election of their bureaus soon.

But up to now there are 14 Italians who have held an important position, with the representatives of Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy who, at least numerically, have had the lion’s share, with seven elected, even if the most prestigious positions have gone to the Democratic Party and also to the 5 Star Movement. Antonio Decaro of the PD was elected president of the Environment Commission, while the head of the M5S delegation, Pasquale Tridico, president of the subcommittee for fiscal issues.

Here are all the new vice-presidents and quaestors of the European Parliament

A committee’s bureau (the chair and up to four vice-chairs) is elected for a term of two and a half years. Committees consider legislative proposals, appoint negotiating teams to hold talks with EU ministers, adopt reports, organise hearings and monitor other EU institutions and bodies.

Here are all the Italian elected officials

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (Envi)

President: Antonio Decaro (Pd)

Second Vice President: Pietro Fiocchi (FdI)

Committee on Budgets (BUDG)

Second Vice President: Giuseppe Lupo (Pd)

Committee on Transport and Tourism (Tran)

Fourth Vice President: Matteo Ricci (Pd)

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Libe)

Third Vice President: Alessandro Zan (Pd)

Subcommittee on Fiscal Affairs (FISC)

President: Pasquale Tridico (M5S)

Committee on Budgetary Control (Cont)

First Vice President: Caterina Chinnici (FI)

Petitions Committee (Peti)

Fourth Vice President: Cristina Guarda (Avs)

Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET)

Third Vice President: Alberico Gambino (FdI)

Subcommittee on Security and Defense

Third Vice President: Alberico Gambino (FdI)

Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (Itre)

Second Vice President: Elena Donazzan (FdI)

Third Vice President: Giorgio Gori (Pd)

Committee on Regional Development (Regi)

Third Vice President: Francesco Ventola (FdI)

Fisheries Commission (CFSP)

Second Vice President: Giuseppe Milazzo (FdI)

Legal Committee (Juri)

Second Vice President: Mario Mantovani (FdI)