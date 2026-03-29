All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in April 2026

April is no time to sleep: it’s time to rewrite old proverbs, judging by the list of new releases coming out in April 2026 on Prime Video. Among the most anticipated titles of the coming weeks are The Boys 5, the final season of Vought’s Supes series, but also LOL 6 and the highly anticipated The House of Spirits based on the novel by Isabel Allende. And if that’s not enough, there’s a sequel to the romantic comedy The Bad Boy and Me, the comedy Balls Up and two adult animated series coming out. In the end. as always. take a look at the other non-exclusive releases and, alas, also the content expiring next month. Good choice and good visions!

The Bad Boy and Me 2 (ROM film com USA Exclusive) – release date April 3

Love, ambition and a series of challenges test Dallas and Drayton in their first year of college, as they both pursue their dreams of dance and football on different campuses.

The Boys 5 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 8th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

In the fifth and final season, Homelander dominates the world, completely at the mercy of his irrational and self-centered whims. Hughie, Breastmilk and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “freedom camp”. Annie struggles to organize the resistance against the overwhelming force of the Supers. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe out all Supers from the face of the earth, he will unleash a series of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. The big moment has arrived, folks! Something big is about to happen. The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the series, and is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The trailer and things to know about The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Balls Up (US comedy film) – comes out on 4/15

In this provocative comedy, marketing managers Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) decide to go all out and propose a bold sponsorship of special condoms for the football World Cup. After wild celebrations in Brazil cause a worldwide scandal, they must escape angry fans, criminals and power-hungry officials to save their careers and return home alive. Balls Up, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Benjamin Bratt, Eva De Dominici, Daniela Melchior, with Molly Shannon, Sacha Baron Cohen and Eric André. Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese.

Kevin (US adult animated TV series) – available from April 20th

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 binge episodes

Loosely based on a true story and the cat who found himself involved in the story, Kevin is a hilarious and moving tale about finding your place in the world. After the unexpected breakup of his human “godparents”, Kevin goes to live in an animal shelter in Astoria, Queens, where a diverse group of marginalized animals will help him understand what he really wants from life.

LOL: he who laughs is out 6 (comedy show Italy) – release date 23 April

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, five streaming on 04/23, final episode released on 04/30

The record-breaking Original comedy show produced in Italy is back: the sixth season will be available exclusively from 23 April with the first 5 episodes and from 30 April with the last episode. The new cast will include Carlo Amleto, Valentina Barbieri, Giovanni Esposito, Barbara Foria, Sergio Friscia, Francesco Mandelli, Paola Minaccioni, Scintilla, UfoZero2, Yoko Yamada who will challenge themselves to remain serious for six consecutive hours while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh, to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner.

Observing the hilarious comic competition from the control room in the guise of referees and hosts were Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus. This year, however, they will be able to count on special help: Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani, their “aces up the sleeve”, ready to intervene to put the competitors to the test with the aim of making them laugh.

The trailer and things to know about LOL 6

Crossing Swords (Exclusive USA animated TV series for adults) – release date April 27th

Release Mode: 10 episodes all together

A farmer lands a coveted position as a squire at the royal castle, but his dream job soon turns into a nightmare when he realizes what a hornet’s nest he’s landed in, and when his crime family learns of his “embarrassing” job.

The House of Spirits (Chile drama TV series) – on Prime Video from 4/29

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 29/4, then one episode per week until the finale on 13/5

Based on Isabel Allende’s internationally acclaimed novel, The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode family saga spanning half a century, centering on three generations of women – Clara, Blanca and Alba – in a conservative South American country shaped by class warfare, political turmoil and magic.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about The House of Spirits

Other films coming out on Prime in April 2026: first and second viewings

Aptitudes: none – release date April 6th

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: An extraordinary journey – release date April 10th

The Crow – The crow (2024) – release date April 13

A family turned upside down – release date April 17th

Sisu 2 – release date April 20th

More films coming out in April 2026: older titles

There’s still tomorrow – release date April 1st

The Bourne Identity – release date April 1st

The Bourne Supremacy – release date April 1st

The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal – release date April 1st

The Bourne Legacy – release date April 1st

Jason Bourne – release date April 1st

House of Gucci – release date April 1st

Teen Wolf: The Movie – release date April 1st

The Prodigy – The child of evil – release date April 1st

Child’s Play (1988) – release date April 1st

Child’s Play (2019) – release date April 1st

Rain Man – The rain man – release date April 1st

Harry, meet Sally… – release date April 1st

Operation Seawolf – release date April 15th

Black Dahlia – release date April 15th

Black Lotus – release date April 15th

Billionaire Boys Club – release date April 15th

Mercenary for Justice – release date April 15th

Disappearance – release date April 15th

La La Land – release date April 15th

Autumn in New York – release date April 15th

The last night of Love – release date April 18th

More TV series coming in April ’26 on Prime Video

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 – release date April 1st

Supergirl 1 – release date April 7th

Hart of Dixie 1-4 – release date April 16th

Revolution 1-2 – release date April 21st

The Walking Dead 5-8 – release date April 28th

Films expiring April ’26 on Prime Video

Venom: The Last Dance – expiry date 15 April

28 days later – expiry date 18 April

Elysium – expiry date 23 April

TV series expiring in April ’26 on Prime Video

Mr. Mercedes seasons 1-3 – expiry date April 14th

Lum the space girl 1-6 – expiry date April 19th