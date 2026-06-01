All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in June 2026

June 2026 on Prime Video has a schedule with strong red-pink hues. In fact, this month’s new releases include One Year After Another, Even Sexier and It’s Your Fault: London. If you’re not in the mood for romance, you can instead watch the new seasons of Clarkson’s Farm and The Legend of Vox Machina, or the comedy thriller film Over Your Corpse. And, of course, the final episodes of The 50, arriving Friday, June 5. At the bottom you will also find the other non-exclusive releases of Prime Video for the month of June, and the expiring contents: just speaking of the titles that will be canceled from the catalogue, be careful because at the end of the month The Handmaid’s Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale will be removed and will disappear from Prime to remain only on Disney+. Take note and enjoy your viewing on Prime Video.
Clarkson Farm 5 (UK reality show) – on Prime Video from 3 June
Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, from 3/6 ep. 1-4, from 10/6 ep. 5-6, from 6/17 ep. 7-8
Clarkson’s Farm is back, and as the government’s new budget plan throws Britain’s farming community into disarray, Jeremy realizes that some major changes are needed to make the farm run more efficiently. Despite attempts to introduce advanced technology to the estate – leading Kaleb to undertake his first trip abroad – far more significant changes are afoot at Diddly Squat that will prove an even more difficult challenge to face.
The trailer and previews of the new season
The review of last season
The mysterious ending of Clarkson’s Farm 4
The Legend of Vox Machina 4 (USA fantasy animated series) – streaming from June 3rd
Number of episodes and release mode: 12 episodes, 3 available every Wednesday for four weeks
In the fourth season we find ourselves one year after the Chromatic Conclave. Vox Machina have gone their separate ways, seeking love, family and purpose in life. But, as always, the call of adventure is just around the corner. When a long-dormant evil awakens to threaten the kingdom, they must band together to face a legendary enemy.
The 50 Italia final episodes 8-9-10 (reality game show Italy) – released on June 5th at 9am
There were 50 of them, there were around twenty VIPs left in the game in the last 3 episodes of The 50. Some strategies paid off, others less so, but now it’s no longer time for alliances: it’s time to think about victory, and the prize money that will be awarded to a spectator who has bet on the right winner.
The review of The 50 Italia
One Year After Another (US romantic TV series) – released on June 10th
Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes all together
Set over six years and a week in Barry’s Bay – the perfect lakeside town – One Year After Another is a romantic and nostalgic story about first loves and the people and choices that leave their mark on us forever. The series is the adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, “Summer After Summer” – 16 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, over one million copies sold to date and a major BookTok hit, with a total of 81.4 million views on TikTok.
One Year After Another stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story. The series’ cast also includes Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.
The trailer and previews of One Year After Another
Over Your Corpse (US comedy thriller film) – released on June 10th at 9am
Lisa and Dan are a couple in crisis who decide to spend a weekend in an isolated cabin. Both have a secret plan: to murder their partner to collect the insurance and solve their financial problems. However, their plans are turned upside down when they discover they are not alone.
The trailer, the cast and things to know about Over Your Corpse
Even Sexier (Italy comedy film) – comes out on June 12th
Written by Michela Andreozzi together with Daniela Delle Foglie, the film resumes the story of Maddalena (Diana Del Bufalo) three years after her first, daring encounter with her guiding spirit: Valentina Nappi. This time, Maddalena’s life finally seems to be in its place: she is an established writer, happily engaged to Vanni, a loving partner and brilliant editor. But when Valentina suddenly reappears, ready to mess up the cards again, Maddalena finds herself questioning everything: her relationship, her certainties, and even the very idea of happiness. The meeting with Bruno will be the final blow, pushing her to a new awareness: the perfect partner doesn’t exist. And maybe that’s okay.
The trailer, the cast and things to know about Even Sexier
It’s Your Fault: London (UK romance film) – available from 17 June
After the shocking events of It’s My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return stronger, closer and more in love than ever. But when life begins to take them in different directions, their relationship faces its most difficult test yet. Noah leaves for Oxford to continue his studies, while Nick gets absorbed in an increasingly demanding job. The arrival of new people in their lives awakens unexpected emotions and dormant jealousies, and slowly cracks begin to open in their relationship. Trust is put to the test, passions ignite and that bond that once seemed indissoluble begins to falter. Now that they find themselves at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must choose: fight for the love that united them… or risk losing it forever.
The trailer, cast and things to know about It’s Your Fault: London
Other films coming out on Prime in June 2026: first and second viewings
Agata Christian – Crime on the Snows – release date 3 June
Shelter Mission – release date June 6th
Tornado – release date June 11th
The Astronaut – release date June 14th
Easy Kiss – release date June 19th
One Beautiful Day – release date June 20th
The Surfer – release date June 22nd
Driver’s Ed – Driving on the wrong side of the road – release date 26 June
Ask Me What You Want – release date June 27th
More films coming out in June 2026: older titles
The word to the jurors – release date June 1st
Stargate – release date June 1st
Ben-Hur – release date June 1st
Sin’s Fire – release date June 1st
Deepwater: Hell on the Ocean – release date June 1st
21 Jump Street – release date June 1st
22 Jump Street – release date June 1st
The Worst Days – release date June 4th
First Man – release date June 16th
The First Christmas – release date June 19th
The Rich Man, the Pauper and the Butler – release date 30 June
Escape from Reuma Park – release date June 30th
Cosmos on the Dresser – release date June 30th
I Hate Summer – release date June 30th
The Big Day – release date June 30th
Welcome to the South – release date June 30th
Welcome to the North – release date June 30th
Sunshine – release date June 30th
Tolo Tolo – release date June 30th
What a Beautiful Day – release date June 30th
I fall from the clouds – release date June 30th
Daylight Saving Time – release date June 30th
Let’s Go To Hell – release date June 30th
10 Days Without Mom – release date June 30th
More TV series coming in June ’26 on Prime Video
Revolution S1-2 – release date June 1st
The Nanny S6 – release date June 1st
RIS – Delitti imperfecti S3 – release date 1 June
Anti-mafia squad – Palermo today S6 – release date 1 June
Blue Bloods S2 – release date June 1st
The Good Wife S3 – release date 3 June
SEAL Team S3 – release date June 3rd
Elementary S3 – release date June 6th
The Blacklist S10 – release date 10 June
Bates Motel S1-5 – release date June 12th
The Bold Type S1-4 – release date 12 June
Supergirl S3 – release date 16 June
FBI S3 – release date June 22nd
See You at Work Tomorrow! S1 – release date June 22nd
Films expiring June ’26 on Prime Video
Kraven – The Hunter – expiration date June 10th
Virus trafficker – expiry date June 12th
Uncharted – expiration date June 13th
What you don’t see – expiration date June 14th
Dangerous – expiration date June 30th
TV series and shows expiring in June ’26 on Prime Video
The Handmaid’s Tale S1-6 – expiration date June 30th