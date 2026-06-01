All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in June 2026

June 2026 on Prime Video has a schedule with strong red-pink hues. In fact, this month’s new releases include One Year After Another, Even Sexier and It’s Your Fault: London. If you’re not in the mood for romance, you can instead watch the new seasons of Clarkson’s Farm and The Legend of Vox Machina, or the comedy thriller film Over Your Corpse. And, of course, the final episodes of The 50, arriving Friday, June 5. At the bottom you will also find the other non-exclusive releases of Prime Video for the month of June, and the expiring contents: just speaking of the titles that will be canceled from the catalogue, be careful because at the end of the month The Handmaid’s Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale will be removed and will disappear from Prime to remain only on Disney+. Take note and enjoy your viewing on Prime Video.

Clarkson Farm 5 (UK reality show) – on Prime Video from 3 June

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, from 3/6 ep. 1-4, from 10/6 ep. 5-6, from 6/17 ep. 7-8

Clarkson’s Farm is back, and as the government’s new budget plan throws Britain’s farming community into disarray, Jeremy realizes that some major changes are needed to make the farm run more efficiently. Despite attempts to introduce advanced technology to the estate – leading Kaleb to undertake his first trip abroad – far more significant changes are afoot at Diddly Squat that will prove an even more difficult challenge to face.

The trailer and previews of the new season

The review of last season

The mysterious ending of Clarkson’s Farm 4

The Legend of Vox Machina 4 (USA fantasy animated series) – streaming from June 3rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 12 episodes, 3 available every Wednesday for four weeks

In the fourth season we find ourselves one year after the Chromatic Conclave. Vox Machina have gone their separate ways, seeking love, family and purpose in life. But, as always, the call of adventure is just around the corner. When a long-dormant evil awakens to threaten the kingdom, they must band together to face a legendary enemy.

The 50 Italia final episodes 8-9-10 (reality game show Italy) – released on June 5th at 9am

There were 50 of them, there were around twenty VIPs left in the game in the last 3 episodes of The 50. Some strategies paid off, others less so, but now it’s no longer time for alliances: it’s time to think about victory, and the prize money that will be awarded to a spectator who has bet on the right winner.

The review of The 50 Italia

One Year After Another (US romantic TV series) – released on June 10th

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes all together

Set over six years and a week in Barry’s Bay – the perfect lakeside town – One Year After Another is a romantic and nostalgic story about first loves and the people and choices that leave their mark on us forever. The series is the adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, “Summer After Summer” – 16 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, over one million copies sold to date and a major BookTok hit, with a total of 81.4 million views on TikTok.

One Year After Another stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story. The series’ cast also includes Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

The trailer and previews of One Year After Another

Over Your Corpse (US comedy thriller film) – released on June 10th at 9am

Lisa and Dan are a couple in crisis who decide to spend a weekend in an isolated cabin. Both have a secret plan: to murder their partner to collect the insurance and solve their financial problems. However, their plans are turned upside down when they discover they are not alone.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Over Your Corpse

Even Sexier (Italy comedy film) – comes out on June 12th

Written by Michela Andreozzi together with Daniela Delle Foglie, the film resumes the story of Maddalena (Diana Del Bufalo) three years after her first, daring encounter with her guiding spirit: Valentina Nappi. This time, Maddalena’s life finally seems to be in its place: she is an established writer, happily engaged to Vanni, a loving partner and brilliant editor. But when Valentina suddenly reappears, ready to mess up the cards again, Maddalena finds herself questioning everything: her relationship, her certainties, and even the very idea of ​​happiness. The meeting with Bruno will be the final blow, pushing her to a new awareness: the perfect partner doesn’t exist. And maybe that’s okay.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Even Sexier

It’s Your Fault: London (UK romance film) – available from 17 June

After the shocking events of It’s My Fault: London, Noah and Nick return stronger, closer and more in love than ever. But when life begins to take them in different directions, their relationship faces its most difficult test yet. Noah leaves for Oxford to continue his studies, while Nick gets absorbed in an increasingly demanding job. The arrival of new people in their lives awakens unexpected emotions and dormant jealousies, and slowly cracks begin to open in their relationship. Trust is put to the test, passions ignite and that bond that once seemed indissoluble begins to falter. Now that they find themselves at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must choose: fight for the love that united them… or risk losing it forever.

The trailer, cast and things to know about It’s Your Fault: London

Other films coming out on Prime in June 2026: first and second viewings

Agata Christian – Crime on the Snows – release date 3 June

Shelter Mission – release date June 6th

Tornado – release date June 11th

The Astronaut – release date June 14th

Easy Kiss – release date June 19th

One Beautiful Day – release date June 20th

The Surfer – release date June 22nd

Driver’s Ed – Driving on the wrong side of the road – release date 26 June

Ask Me What You Want – release date June 27th

More films coming out in June 2026: older titles

The word to the jurors – release date June 1st

Stargate – release date June 1st

Ben-Hur – release date June 1st

Sin’s Fire – release date June 1st

Deepwater: Hell on the Ocean – release date June 1st

21 Jump Street – release date June 1st

22 Jump Street – release date June 1st

The Worst Days – release date June 4th

First Man – release date June 16th

The First Christmas – release date June 19th

The Rich Man, the Pauper and the Butler – release date 30 June

Escape from Reuma Park – release date June 30th

Cosmos on the Dresser – release date June 30th

I Hate Summer – release date June 30th

The Big Day – release date June 30th

Welcome to the South – release date June 30th

Welcome to the North – release date June 30th

Sunshine – release date June 30th

Tolo Tolo – release date June 30th

What a Beautiful Day – release date June 30th

I fall from the clouds – release date June 30th

Daylight Saving Time – release date June 30th

Let’s Go To Hell – release date June 30th

10 Days Without Mom – release date June 30th

More TV series coming in June ’26 on Prime Video

Revolution S1-2 – release date June 1st

The Nanny S6 – release date June 1st

RIS – Delitti imperfecti S3 – release date 1 June

Anti-mafia squad – Palermo today S6 – release date 1 June

Blue Bloods S2 – release date June 1st

The Good Wife S3 – release date 3 June

SEAL Team S3 – release date June 3rd

Elementary S3 – release date June 6th

The Blacklist S10 – release date 10 June

Bates Motel S1-5 – release date June 12th

The Bold Type S1-4 – release date 12 June

Supergirl S3 – release date 16 June

FBI S3 – release date June 22nd

See You at Work Tomorrow! S1 – release date June 22nd

Films expiring June ’26 on Prime Video

Kraven – The Hunter – expiration date June 10th

Virus trafficker – expiry date June 12th

Uncharted – expiration date June 13th

What you don’t see – expiration date June 14th

Dangerous – expiration date June 30th

TV series and shows expiring in June ’26 on Prime Video

The Handmaid’s Tale S1-6 – expiration date June 30th