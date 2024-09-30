All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in October 2024

In October 2024, the films and TV series released on Prime Video fall as abundantly as the leaves at the beginning of autumn. Looking at the list of upcoming news, we start with the third season of the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, the film House of Spoils and the show Killer Cakes, before arriving at the main course, the Italian series Citadel: Diana, our local spinoff by Citadel.

Then it will be the turn of the film Brothers and the Australian reboot of The Office, but also the second season of the British thriller The Devil’s Hour. And again, the film Canary Black, the Japanese series Like A Dragon: Yakuza and the Italian-American show The Pasta Queen; and at the end of the month the Spanish film Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin. But also take a look at the other films and series arriving in the Prime catalogue, and unfortunately at the expiring content. And take note!

The Legend of Vox Machina 3 (Original animated series) – release date 3 October

Release Mode: 12 episodes, 3 released each week

Everything is at stake in the highly anticipated third season of The Legend of Vox Machina. The Chromatic Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire as the Ash King hunts Vox Machina. Our group of friendly misfits will have to face the demons within each of them (and those that threaten them without) – in an attempt to save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei and all of Exandria.

House of Spoils (Original film) – release date 3 October

House of Spoils follows the story of an ambitious chef (Ariana DeBose) who opens her first restaurant on a remote property, where she must deal with chaos in the kitchen, a shady investor, strong doubts about her abilities… and with the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner threatening to sabotage it at the first opportunity. House of Spoils is an intense and gripping psychological thriller that will make your heart beat faster and your mouth water.

Killer Cakes (Original show) – release date 8 October

From horror visionaries Blumhouse Television and Cake Boss creators High Noon Entertainment, Killer Cakes is a one-of-a-kind competition show, where bakers with terrifying skills will attempt to overcome some of the scariest challenges ever seen on a show. Contestants will work with Hollywood’s top horror special effects professionals to unleash their twisted imaginations and create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing and so lifelike they’ll populate your nightmares.

Killer Cakes is hosted by horror genre veteran Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s) alongside expert judges, scream queen Danielle Harris (Halloween franchise) and the original food artist and cookbook author Nikk Alcaraz (Peculiar Baking).

Citadel: Diana (Original TV series) – release date 10 October

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Milan, 2030: eight years ago the independent spy agency Citadel was destroyed by a powerful rival organization, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel spy, has remained alone, trapped between enemy lines as an infiltrator in Manticore. When the opportunity finally presents itself to get out and disappear forever, the only way to do so is to trust the most unexpected of allies, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italia and son of the head of the organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), fighting for supremacy against the other European families. Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri. Produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – with Amazon MGM Studios. The series has Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer; with her, in the role of executive producer Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, AGBO’s Scott Nemes and David Weil are executive producers of Citadel: Diana and all series in the world of Citadel.

The trailer and previews of Citadel: Diana

Brothers (Original film) – release date 17 October

Brothers tells the story of a former criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt to stay straight comes to a head when he is forced to reunite with his twin brother (Peter Dinklage), who will put his sanity to the test, on a road trip road across America in order to pull off the big score of their lives. Trying to dodge bullets, evade the law and escape a troublesome mother along the way, the two must try to mend their family bond, before they end up killing each other.

The Office (Original TV series) – release date 18 October

Release Mode: 8 episodes all together

In The Office, Hannah Howard is the director of the Flinley Craddick packaging company. When she receives the news from headquarters that her branch will be closed and that everyone will have to work from home, Hannah goes into survival mode, going so far as to make promises that she is unable to keep in order to keep her “work family” together. The employees of Flinley Craddick end up humoring her and putting up with her outlandish plots as they attempt to achieve the impossible goals that have been set for them all.

The Devils’ Hour 2 (Original TV series) – release date 19 October

Release Mode: 5 episodes all together

The next two seasons of the acclaimed Original series will advance the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could have imagined. In season 2, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed as he tries to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. At the same time sequel and prequel to the first chapter, don’t expect anything but the unexpected from this second season…

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) discovers new emotions every day and struggles to maintain his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. New mysteries unravel as our stories converge toward an explosive moment that will change the characters’ fates for the rest of their lives.

The Devil’s Hour season 1 finale review and explanation

Canary Black (Original film) – release date 24 October

A top CIA agent, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and get the coveted information the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her excellent training and fighting prowess in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could spark a global crisis.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Original TV series) – release date 24 October

Release mode: 3 episodes on October 24th, the last 3 on October 31st

Released in 2005 by SEGA, “Yakuza” was launched as a video game series for adults, which was a great success among its target audience. The series depicts the lives of ferocious but passionate gangsters and residents of a huge red light district, Kamurochō, a fictional suburb modeled after the violent Kabukichō of the Shinjuku district, which serves as the backdrop for the game. Like a Dragon: Yakuza chronicles modern Japan and the dramatic stories of intense characters, like the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games haven’t been able to fully explore in the past.

The Pasta Queen (Original show) – release date 24 October

The Pasta Queen stars Nadia Caterina Munno, descendant of a dynasty of Italian pasta makers, who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. In each episode, audiences will travel with Nadia across Italy, spending time in her chef’s kitchen as she shares essential ingredients from the Italian regions she has visited and lovingly prepares authentic Italian dishes.

Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin (Original film) – release date 31 October

A strange rabies-like disease begins to spread uncontrollably across the planet, transforming humans into extremely aggressive creatures. But Javier (Francisco Ortiz) has been experiencing his own personal apocalypse for some time: still affected by the loss of his wife in an accident, he has been depressed for a year and has been living isolated from his family, with Lúculo, his cat, as his only company. When the contagion spreads, his sister insists that he leave the city of Vigo and join her in the Canary Islands, but the plan fails. Javier and Lúculo are soon forced to leave, meeting unlikely but indispensable traveling companions on land and sea. Apocalipsis Z: The Beginning of the End is a story of pain, a journey of survival, both physical and emotional, with action, suspense, a rabid infection, a little blood… and a grumpy cat.

Other films coming out in October: first and second viewings

One more chance – release date October 4th

Challengers – release date October 7th

Ghostbusters – Glacial Menace – release date October 15th

Immaculate – The chosen one – release date October 26th

The prophecy of evil – release date October 30th

More movies coming out in October: Older titles

Eat pray love – release date October 1st

James Bond – the complete saga – release date October 1st

Fifty Shades – the trilogy – release date October 1st

Hansel & Gretel – Witch Hunters – release date October 1st

Thunderclap – release date October 1st

Missing in Action – release date October 1st

Scarface – release date October 1st

Underworld – the complete saga – release date October 1st

Conan the Barbarian – release date October 15th

Spiral – Saw’s legacy – release date October 15th

The Wolf of Wall Street – release date October 15th

Brian Banks – The game of life – release date October 16th

Hostels – release date October 16th

Gothika – release date October 16th

The Punisher – release date October 23rd

Punisher – Warzone – release date October 23rd

Anonymous – release date October 30th

Monster Hunter – release date October 30th

More series coming in October on Amazon Prime Video

The knights of the zodiac seasons 2-3 – release date October 1st

The tiger man season 2 – release date October 15th

One Piece season 1 – release date October 20th

Ken the warrior season 2 – release date October 25th

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no yaiba season 3 – release date October 31st

Films expiring in October on Prime Video

Chase – Disappeared – expiry date 9 October

The Pope’s Exorcist – expiry date 12 October

Hen party – expiry date 15 October

The last night of Love – expiry date 17 October

65 – Escape from Earth – expiry date 26 October

TV series expiring in September on Prime Video

NOS4A2 seasons 1-2 – expiration date October 22nd

Sword Art Online seasons 1-4 – expiration date October 31st