All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Video in September 2024

With the end of summer on Prime Video, the temperature remains quite high, judging by the films and TV series coming out in the coming weeks on Amazon’s streaming platform. Not to mention that the new episodes of Rings of Power 2 will continue to be released…

It starts with the romantic comedy Puppy Love, continues with the Spanish series En Fin and the final episode of The Grand Tour. Next up is the film Hounds of War, then the highlight, season 2 of the Italian series Sono Lillo. At the end of the month another Italian sequel, the film Ari Cassamortari, and closes with the film Killer Heat. Also take note of the other films and series coming out and expiring in September 2024 on Prime, and happy viewing!

Puppy Love (Original film) – release date September 11

After a disastrous first date, rebellious Nicole (Lucy Hale) and socially anxious Max (Grant Gustin) vow to delete each other’s numbers—until they discover their dogs have fallen in love—and puppies are on the way! Nicole and Max, ironically incompatible, are forced to become responsible co-parents—but they might just find love themselves.

En Fin (Original TV Series) – Release Date September 13th

Release Schedule: 6 Episodes All Together

On the day the Apocalypse was expected, Tomás wakes up with a hangover in the middle of an orgy in a furniture store. Months earlier, he had left his wife Julia and daughter Noa after hearing the news of the imminent end of the world, with no regrets. But when the wandering planet, which was about to crash into our world, passes in front of the Earth and life goes on, Tomás realizes his big mistake. Now he will try to regain his life from before, along with the forgiveness of his family, trying to rebuild a world that has not ended, but will never be the same again. Meanwhile, Julia, who has always taken things slowly, sees this as a second chance and finds the courage to do all the things she did not dare to do before. Noa, for her part, wonders why adults persist in destroying the world on their own, without the need for a giant planet to crash into the Earth.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road (Original Series Finale) – Release Date September 13

In their latest adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore Mr Wilman’s instructions and head to Zimbabwe with three cars they’ve always wanted to own – a Lancia Monte Carlo, a 3-litre Ford Capri and a Triumph Stag – for an extraordinary journey through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes, leading to a thrilling finale on a strangely familiar island.

Hounds of War (Film Exclusive) – Release Date September 15

After a mission goes wrong, only one of a group of mercenaries remains alive to avenge his brothers.

Sono Lillo 2 (Original TV series) – release date September 19

Release Schedule: 6 Episodes All Together

The successful comedy series directed by Eros Puglielli returns with Lillo Petrolo as the protagonist; alongside him Pietro Sermonti, Sara Lazzaro, Katia Follesa, Marco Marzocca, Cristiano Caccamo, and with the participation of Paolo Calabresi and Corrado Guzzanti. Thanks to Posaman, the most superhero superhero ever, Lillo now enjoys enormous popularity. But on the American set of his next film, he discovers that Sergio has given up all his image rights for a blockbuster about Posaman, a superhero Camorra member. Desperate, he will try in every way to free himself from the film that would end up destroying his career. To complicate things, problems of identity and heart will be added with the return of Marzia from Japan, curses and dimensional passages. Sono Lillo 2 is produced by Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video.

Ari Cassamortari (Exclusive film) – release date September 23

After the Arcangelo affair, the Pasti brothers, along with an eccentric stepsister they didn’t know they had, have made a name for themselves as “VIP gravediggers” and are in the running for a coveted category award never before awarded, the Vespillone D’oro. But the evaluation commission finds a giant hole in the company’s accounting books, which threatens to exclude them from the race for the prize. But how is this possible? The answer is in Matteo Pasti’s confession: he “borrowed” large sums from the company’s accounts to maintain a virtual relationship with a cam girl named Bella Salma. A stage name that, very soon, is on the front pages of all the news: the sex worker is found dead in her villa in an unlikely domestic accident. The Pastis’ phone doesn’t take long to ring…

Killer Heat (Original film) – release date September 26

A thrilling, contemporary mystery in classic noir style, Killer Heat follows private investigator Nick Bali (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an American expatriate in Greece, hired to investigate the accidental death of young shipping magnate Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) on the island of Crete. The victim’s sister-in-law (Shailene Woodley) doesn’t believe the official police report. But what exactly happened to Leo, and why? Despite the sun-drenched beauty of the exotic Mediterranean location, Nick finds darkness at every turn: where the wealthy and powerful Vardakis family rules like the gods, where jealousy runs deep, and anyone could be a suspect.

More films coming out in September: first and second runs

A world apart – release date September 2nd

Garfield: A Tasty Mission – release date September 6th

Flaminia – release date September 7th

More Movies Coming Out in September: Older Titles

Desperately seeking Susan – release date September 1st

Robocop – release date September 1st

RoboCop 2 – release date September 1st

Robocop 3 – release date September 1st

RoboCop (2014) – release date September 1st

Ted – release date September 1st

Ted 2 – release date September 1st

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – release date September 4th

Taxi Driver – release date September 4th

Dune (1984) – release date September 5th

Shock therapy – release date September 11th

Vertical Limit – release date September 18th

Easy Girl – release date September 25th

More Series Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September

The Flash Season 9 – Release Date September 1

Young Sheldon Season 6 – Release Date September 1

The Knights of the Zodiac Season 1 – Release Date September 1st

The Tiger Man Season 1 – Release Date September 15

Ken the warrior Season 1 – Release Date September 25

Movies Due In September On Prime Video

The Spring of My Life – expiry date September 5th

One Piece: Red – expiry date September 7th

Memory – expiry date September 14th

TV Series Expiring in September on Prime Video

Doom Patrol – expiry date September 27th

Star Trek: Picard – expiry date September 30th