All the new TV series and films coming out on Prime Videos in March 2025

The list of films and TV series released in March 2025 on Prime Video is endless. We are expected to return such as the wheel of time 3, Lol 5 and Bosch Legacy 3; New series such as Descart Zone by Maccio Capatonda, films like Holland, loves love and duplicity and also a documentary about Giovanni Soldini. Scroll to the end to discover all the films and series released on the Amazon streaming platform, and also the expiring content. Take note!

Love takes – Picture This (Film Original UK) – Release date 6 March

In this exciting romantic comedy, Pia (Simone Ashley), photographer in difficulty, receives a prediction: true love and success in his career await it in the next five appointments he will participate in. With the marriage of the sister who looms and the family who acts as an organizer of meetings, his ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing his sentimental and professional life in the chaos.

The wheel of the season season 3 (Original TV series USA) – Exit date 13 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 13 March and the next to be released every week

After defeating Ishamael at the end of the second season, Rand A’Hor finds his friends with a false and is proclaimed reborn dragon. But in the third season, the threats against the light multiply: the white tower is torn by internal conflicts, the followers of the Black Aja are without brakes, old enemies return to the twin rivers and the remaining reiets are in pursuit of the dragon … including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will entail for both of having to make a crucial choice between light and darkness. While the ties with the past begin to dissolve and its corrupt power begins to strengthen itself, Rand becomes more and more unrecognizable, also for Moiraine and Egwene, his closest allied. These powerful women, who at the beginning of the series were teacher and pupil, must now work together to prevent the dragon from passing to darkness … at any cost.

Descrat Zone (Original Italy TV series) – Exit date 20 March

Number of episodes and output mode: 6 episodes all together

Maccio Capatonda is going through a period of profound crisis, personal and professional. He believes he has lost inspiration until, on his way, he crosses Professor Braggadocio, a luminary of psychology. The psychologist promises to cure him with a new shock therapy. He will force him to get out of his comfort zone, subjecting him to a series of tests capable of radically overturning his existence. Every week, Maccio will have to complete a task that will undermine an area of ​​his life and force him to face his greatest fears, from the death to the anxiety of losing control, from emotional dependence to attachment to material goods. Entering his, very personal, despair zone, will it be the best way to overcome the crisis?

The duplicity of Tyler Perry (Film Original USA) – release date 20 March

Marley (Kat Graham), a famous lawyer, is facing her most personal case when she is entrusted with her task of discovering the truth behind the killing of her husband (Joshua Adeyeye) of her best friend Fela (Meagan Tandy). Aided by her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley) – a former policeman who became a private investigator – Marley will have to try to understand what really happened, ending up at the center of an intricate labyrinth of deceptions and betrayals.

Giovanni Soldini – My Around the World (Docu -Film Exclusive) – Release date 25 March

From the ancient ports of the Mediterranean to the beaches of the Atlantic, from the Caribbean islands to the Pacific, to the Chinese sea and the bays of India, sailing on the ancient commercial routes: Soldini’s journey is proposed as an ecological company even before sporty.

LOL: Whoever laughs is out of season 5 (show Original Italy) – Release date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 6 episodes all together: 6 episodes, 5 available from 27 March and the last available from 3 April

The comedy show of the records produced in Italy returns for the fifth season with new protagonists: Federico Basso, Enrico Brignano, Flora Canto, Tommy Cassi, Raul Cremona, Geppi Cucciari, Valeria Graci, Andrea Pisani, Marta Zoboli. An aspiring comedian, winner of the second season of the Original Lol Talent Show show, will join the cast again this year: whoever makes you laugh is inside. To observe the hilarious comic race from the control room in the guise of referees and conductors, two new exceptional hosts: Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus.

Holland (Film Original USA) – release date 27 March

In this compelling thriller with a pressing rhythm, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, teacher and housewife with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, esteemed pillar of the community (Matthew Macfadyen) and his son (Jude Hill) in the Holland idyllic, Michigan – Tulip City – which precipitates in a spiral of events of events. Dark. Nancy and her affable colleague (Gael García Bernal) begin to feed suspicions about a secret, and they will end up discovering that nothing in their lives is as it seems.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (Original US TV series) – Exit date 27 March

Number of episodes and calendar exit: 10 episodes, the first 4 available from 27 March and the next outgoing two every week

In the third season of Bosch: the inheritance, based on the best-seller novels by Michael Connelly “The desert star” and “black ice”, the investigation on the murder of Kurt Dockweiler brings to light dangerous secrets and threatens to ruin the lives of our three protagonists. The disappearance of a family torments Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. Honey “Money” Chandler is preparing to become the next district prosecutor of Los Angeles and Maddie Bosch remains involved in a series of violent robberies.

The other films released in March 2025 on Prime Videos: first and second visions

Shattered – The deception – Exit date 7 March

Family – Exit date 9 March

Late Night with the Devil: on air with the devil – Exit date 16 March

Force of Nature: beyond deception – Release date 28 March

There is still tomorrow – Exit date 31 March

The other films released in March 2025 on Prime Videos: the oldest titles

Single but not too much – Exit date 1 March

At school with dad – Exit date 1 March

Trap at the bottom of the sea – Exit date 1 March

Trap at the bottom of the sea 2: the treasure of the abysses – Exit date 1 March

The revenge of blondes – Exit date 1 March

A blonde in his career – Exit date 1 March

Officially blonde – Exit date 1 March

The magnificent seven – Exit date 1 March

The magnificent seven still ride – Exit date 1 March

The magnificent 7 – Exit date 1 March

Wargames – War Games – Exit date 1 March

The positive side – Silver Linings Playbook – Exit date 1 March

The Family Man – Exit date 1 March

Gangs of Paris – Exit date 1 March

Killer hunt: Monster – Exit date 1 March

C’emon c’emon – Exit date 1 March

800 heroes – Exit date 1 March

What do you leave me of you – Exit date 1 March

To private war – Exit date 1 March

2 ghosts too much – Exit date 1 March

You’re Killing Me – Exit date 2 March

Life: not exceeding the limit – Exit date 5 March

The spell of the lake – Exit date 5 March

The spell of Lake 2 – The secret of the castle – Exit date 5 March

I laugh because I love you – Exit date 7 March

The last challenge – Exit date 12 March

Alad’2 – Exit date 14 March

Monsters and Men – Exit date 14 March

Vigilante – Exit date March 15th

Hancock – Exit date 19 March

Spider-man – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man 2 – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man 3 – Exit date 19 March

The Amazing Spider-Man – Exit date 19 March

The Amazing Spider -Man 2 – Electro’s power – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man: a new universe – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man: Far from Home – Exit date 19 March

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Exit date 19 March

Fury – Exit date 20 March

The Last Duel – Exit date 21 March

Lovers & betrayals – Exit date 21 March

The other TV series released in March on Amazon Prime Video

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 – Exit date 1 March

One Piece Season 8 – Exit date 20 March

Knuckles – Exit date 20 March

The films expiring in March 2025 on Prime Videos

Hypnotic – expiration date 14 March

Gran Turismo – The story of an impossible dream – expiration date 19 March

Infinite – expiry date 31 March

57 seconds – expiry date 31 March

Harry Potter – The complete saga – expiration date 31 March

Series expiring in March 2025 on Prime Videos

American Gods seasons 1-3 – expiration date 21 March

Overlord Seasons 1-4 – Date of expiration March 26th

Condor Seasons 1-2 – Date of expiration 31 March