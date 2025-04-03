All Trump’s duties against the world: 20% to EU and Italy, what changes and what the affected sectors are

“Liberation Day“, The “day of liberation “that’s how Donald Trump he has nicknamed the day he announced one New series of duties against the rest of the world. The belief of his administration is that these, announced on April 2, will serve to bring the commercial balance of the United States back into a draw, which in recent decades have become a great importer of goods. The bet is to report capital and industries in the US territory, but according to theEconomist The decision to report the country’s commercial policies to the 19th century will only cause oneexplosion of inflation in the country and a consequent recession. The introduction of new duties on a global scale, with measures affecting well 60 countries Starting from 5 and 9 April, it triggered significant drops for world bags. In this context of uncertainty, theItaly It is faced with the impact of these decisions, with specific products that will be affected by the new rates.

USA duties against the whole world: the complete list

Going in detail, all imports in the United States will be affected to leave From April 5 from a basic dice of 10%. Among the countries affected by this measure there are the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Colombia, Argentina, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

From the April 9th instead the duties towards about sixty countries that Trump defines as “the worst transgressors” And that will be adopted on a case -by -case basis: in this group China falls (34%, which add 20%already in force reaching 54%), Vietnam (46%), Thailand (36%), Japan (24%), Cambodia (49%), South Africa (30%), Taiwan (32%), India (26%), Israel (17%), Pakistan). (29%) and members of the European Union (20%).

Other duties against Mexico and Canada were not imposed, already heavily affected in recent weeks. In addition, the 25% duty on all cars and the car components produced outside the United States.

Mercile load operations in a Cargolux B747



What are the “mutual duties” and how the calculation made by Trump works: expert doubts

THE mutual duties They represent a commercial strategy in which one country responds to the rates imposed by another by applying in turn duties on imports. Many international observers are perplexed to discuss and leave perplexed method used to calculate these dutieswhich according to Trump would be mutual compared to those imposed on the US goods in the affected countries. In fact, Washington did not consider only the duties actually in force on Made in the USA products, but also used elements such as VAT, any taxes provided for the polluting emissions of a product or on certain processing techniques. Taxes that apply to all the goods sold in a specific market and not only for the US ones. It is now up to the individual countries affected by the last wave of Trumpian duties understand what data actually based on the calculations of the US administration.

What the US duties for Italy involve: effects and affected sectors

In Italy, which will be affected by a General duty of 20% on all goods exported to the USATrump’s decision is experienced with great concern.

As the president of Confindustria said Emanuele OrsiniItaly exports the goods every year to the United States for a value of 67 billion eurosagainst the 25 billion that matters. A serious problem, given that the poor growth of our country in recent years is based exclusively on exports, while between 2000 and 2023 the internal consumption of families fell by 8%. According to the calculations of the Polito Political Site, which report a recent Istat report, almost A fifth of exporting companies in Italy (18%) and sector employees (17%) is now at risk For the commercial war declared by Trump. According to the data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among the most affected sectors there would be that of machinery (13 billion exports per year towards the United States), pharmaceutical items (13 billion) and means of transport (8 billion). The situation for i Wine and alcohol manufacturerswhich direct almost half of their total exports to the United States.

The reaction of the countries of the European Union and Italy

The Italian government, and in particular the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, press for one negotiation At all costs with the US administration. There is great confidence regarding the meeting scheduled in Rome by the end of the month between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Vice -President of the United States JD Vance.

Much harder was the reaction of the European Commission. The first hot comment of the President Ursula von der Leyen On the new indiscriminate duties it was:

The global economy will suffer enormously. Uncertainty will increase dramatically and trigger the increase in further protectionism. The consequences will be terrible for millions of people around the world.

Von der Leyen also confirmed that the Commission is perfecting the first measures to respond to the last US decision. As the Governor of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn told politician, “there is an economic logic and a policy. Many economists are in favor of non -retaliation, because duties would also damage those who impose them. But … it’s not just about economy, it’s also about politics. And politics affects the economy. “