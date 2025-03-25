Amadeus di Milos Forman, after forty years, is still the most rock musical film that there is

Culture

Amadeus di Milos Forman, after forty years, is still the most rock musical film that there is

Amadeus di Milos Forman, after forty years, is still the most rock musical film that there is

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Amadeus di Milos Forman, after forty years, is still the most rock musical film that there is
Who is Ekrem Imamoglu and what the arrest of the leader of the opposition in Türkiye means
Man soap vs. DISPOSE DEATERS, WHAT CHANGE? Differences and different uses of the two detergents