American Primeval, the new Netflix western series: trailer and when it comes out

“American Primeval” arrives on Netflix, the western genre TV series composed of six episodes directed by Peter Berg (“Painkiller” and “Friday Night Lights”) and written by Mark L. Smith, who has already written screenplays for films such as “The Revenant” and “Twisters.” The director and the author are also involved in the project as executive producers together with Eric Newman, creator of “Narcos”. The story highlights “the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions between different cultures and religions, and the men and women fighting for control of the new world.” Let’s discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when “American Primeval” comes out on Netflix.

American Primeval: the plot

“American Primeval”, whose plot is set in America in 1857, represents an analysis of that historical period, where “up is down, pain is everywhere, innocence and tranquility are losing the battle against hate and fear. In this context, peace is not what most people aspire to, and very few possess grace and even fewer know compassion. There is no safe haven in these brutal lands and only one goal matters: survival.” This is the picture shown in the Netflix TV series, where there will be no shortage of twists or emotions.

American Primeval: the cast

In the cast of “American Primeval” the faces of the two protagonists are Taylor Kitsch (“Friday Night Lights”) and Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), in the roles of Isaac and Sara Rowell respectively. The two interpreters are joined by Dane DeHaan (Jacob Pratt), Shea Whigham (Jim Bridger), Joe Tippett (James Wolsey), Jai Courtney (Virgil Cutter), Kyle Bradley Davis, Lucas Neff, and Derek Hinkey (Red Feather). The cast also includes Saura Lightfoot-Leon (Abish), Preston Mota (Devin Rowell), Chris Martin and Shawnee Pourier (Devin Rowell), among others.

American Primeval: when it comes out

The six episodes of the TV series “American Primeval” will be available on Netflix starting January 9, 2025.

American Primeval: the trailer