Amici24 report cards: what will remain of this edition





Yesterday, Sunday 18 May, the 24th edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi ended, the talent show that continues to entertain the audience of Canale 5. The program aired in the initial phase (that of Sunday afternoon) from 29 September 2024 to 9 March 2025.

The second phase (on Saturday evening) instead broadcast from 22 March to 28 May 2025. This year on the jury, next to Cristiano Malgioglio, there were Elena D’Amario and Amadeus. A right choice: competent people, well -known faces of TV and technicians. Maria De Filippi, even if she said, was the usual grandiose landlady.

Deborah Lettieri not received

The main novelty of this edition, at the level of professors, was represented by Deborah Lettieri. The dancer and choreographer (who became famous for being the second Italian dancer to have been admitted in the Ballet Corps of the Parisian local Crazy Horse) has substantially taken the place of Raimondo Todaro. And perhaps this is the few flaws of this edition.

Certainly not for competence and professionalism, but for the little ease in front of the cameras. In fact, it is in the evening phase that this lack has become more evident. A real shame, because a breath of freshness was expected that, however, has not arrived. Not even in the final.

The students finally real friends

Nothing to say, however, on the other professors who now represented a guarantee. Always many, too many, the quarrels. While it should be noted that, especially, in recent years those among the students have decreased, which indeed seem increasingly cohesive and less rival.

It is no coincidence that the love stories are also born more easily, also thanks to the fact that all the students now live in the same house. We remain, in fact, right on the students. Many those who followed one another in the study between challenges and new entries. In the final, however 5 came in 5: Alessia, Antonia, Francesco, Daniele and Trigno. Too bad for the elimination of Nicolò, who instead would have deserved the final together with the others. Perhaps it would have made sense to leave it to six like last year.

Overall, however, a very high level of dance is evident this year. You can push to say that perhaps the dancers this year have been more engaging than the singers. Without taking anything away from the young singers, the authenticity of the dancers – especially of those who arrived in the final – was a very strong distinctive trait of this year’s class. It will be that the singers often (too often) have abused the self -employment or perhaps simply the fortune (and the skill) of those who have chosen so many different dancers but so talented, each in their own specialty.

Alessia: pure energy (but it was not enough)

Alessia tried to enter friends 7 times. This year he crowned his great dream. His smile, so determined, represented a sort of revenge. As if to say “I did it!”. Its choreography have always been very engaging. Very fast in the steps and every time very expressive. However, all this was not enough. Alessia, visibly disappointed, not only did not win the program but not even the dance category.

Meanwhile, during the final he spent beautiful words for his parents, remembering their sacrifices to support it: “I come from a humble family -said Alessia -. What my parents have done has always been with sacrifice; there have been hard moments. To buy me expensive dance clothes mom asked for a loan”. Beautiful words, which also confirm the kind soul of the dancer.

Daniele: the winner

He had entered shy and reserved. In part it remained, of course, because that is its nature. But in the program – especially in the evening phase – she managed to pull its most tenacious and sometimes swirled part. Daniele is the finalist who grew up in the school. If only he manages to truly believe in himself, he will have the opportunity to reach great goals. Meanwhile, one has already achieved it: the victory (more than deserved) of the program.

Who is Daniele Doria, the winner of Amici 2024/2025

Francesco: the (formerly) professional

Francesco had already arrived ready, it must be said. On the other hand, his preparation (even beyond Italian borders) had forged him. Each choreography was a pure dance lesson, even approaching the classic style even those who, perhaps, do not love that style. Not only that. He was never afraid to expose himself. If it had not been for decisions of other people (we think of Emanuel Lo) he would have accepted even the most apparently arduous gloves.

Antonia: The voice. Doubts about the future

Antonia was certainly the best woman singer than this edition. Inted, technically impeccable. Some of his unpublished (“where you are” and “giants” among all) are among the best of this edition. If he manages to have a team that will enhance it, he will do a long way. He will have to be careful not to get lost in an already very full market. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the critics prize.

Trigno: unmistakable stamp. And then?

Only for all televoting that he managed to overcome, Trigno would deserve a medal. With his unmistakable stamp he managed to carve out, inside the program, a place in the final. Will he be able to do the same outside too? What will it be? For the moment you can enjoy the radio prize and also that of the Canto category, where she triumphed.

Top and flop of the final of Amici24: the report cards

