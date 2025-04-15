And just like that 3: unveiled the very first trailer (and the release date)

Sex and the City fans keep ready, we know (finally) when and Just Like That 3 comes out and beyond, we also have the first teaser trailer that shows us in preview what we must expect from the third chapter of the revival of the iconic series of Darren Star and based on the best-seller “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell. But let’s take one step at a time.

It was 2023 when the second season of and Just Like That and 2024 was launched when this series was reconfirmed for a third season, despite the controversies on the second series chapter that made many fans turn up the nose. Between the disappointment for Aidan’s return to Carrie’s life and that long -awaited cameo of Samantha Jones who seems to have not liked anyone, and Just like that continued to be talked about for better or for worse and for this reason he obtained the pass for a new third chapter as standard where the lives of the protagonists of this story that seems to never want to get to his conclusion, could be resumed 5 years later.

But let’s find out what we have to expect from the third chapter of and Just Like That and we look at the first official teaser trailer.

And just like that It is created by Michael Patrick King, also executive producer together with John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and Susan Fales-Hill.

What if Aidan had always been Carrie’s great love?

And just like that 3: the official plot

The twelve new episodes of the Max Original and Sky Exclusive series of Michael Patrick King, whose teaser trailer is released today, follow Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and Lisa while focusing on their careers and their families, and see them face love stories, sex, and the great friendship that binds them, now 50 year olds, in a New York to be soaked.

And just like that 3: the new entries of the cast

Let’s start with farewells. They will not return to the third season of the series or Sara Ramirez, who in the first two chapters played the character of what Diaz, nor Karen Pittman, who played the role of the professor as well as new roommate of Miranda, Nya Wallace.

In addition to the protagonists Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis there will also be Saruda Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, together with Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton and Dolly Wells. And with John Corbett.

And Just like that 3: how we had left the protagonists

In the final episode of the second season of the series, Aidan tells Carrie to leave him 5 years of time to devote to his son before returning to her and living their story together. But what will happen to the protagonists of the series in so long?

Carrie is in Greece together with Sima to enjoy the sea and her freedom waiting for Aidan to return to her. Certainly Carrie in this time will find more independence and it is not said that at Aidan’s return he still wants him, especially after selling his house to buy a bigger house together with him. Then there is Miranda who finally found herself and her career as a lawyer and we have the scent – and on the one hand we hope – that she can return together with Steve, father of his son. And Charlotte has resumed his career in his hand with great courage and now he no longer wants to give up herself for his family so we expect all three protagonists of the series to give value to their independence and less to the men of their life. But we’ll see.

And just like that 3 when it comes out and where to see it in Italy

And Just like that 3 debuts on May 30, 2025. The series will go with a new episode a week every Friday on Sky Serie in the early evening until August 15, and will obviously be available on demand on Sky and streaming only on now.