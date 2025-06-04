Angelina Jolie, a rebellious icon for 50 years





Whoever stops at his beauty has not understood anything about Angelina Jolie. As well as those who identify it only as the ex -wife of Brad Pitt, who thinks that the only films they made are Tomb Raider, Maleficent and Mr. and Mrs Smith and who is convinced that it is worth little as an actress.

Angelina is, and it has always been, much more than they gave her credit, more than a simple blockbuster actress or a cover wife. And now that he turned 50 the time has come to celebrate it for the incredible artist who is, for that rebellious spirit that has always brought her far and for that desire to never betray her nature as a punk girl, with a tormented and proud adoles to be an outsider.

From the dream of organizing funeral to the Oscar winner

Before becoming an Oscar -winning actress, an established director, a screenwriter, a philanthropy and even a pilot of planes – because yes, Angelina is also this – Jolie was a Californian girl with a smoky character, just like her father of whom he followed in the footsteps in the world of acting – also he Oscar -winning for the film returning to the house of 1978 – before taking his distance until he renounces his Voight.

As a teenager he wanted to become an organizer of funeral, an idea that had come to her after participating in that of her grandfather. After all, as she admitted herself, of death she was never afraid. But life, for her, had much more in store. And this more, that Angelina knew he had within herself, if she went to take it clinging with her nails and teeth to that one job that would allow her to express herself in all her character facets: acting.

So Angelina decided to become an actress. He did it for herself but also a bit to make real what was the dream of her mother who had abandoned the idea of ​​acting to take care of the children.

And at the age of eleven, a very young but already talented Angelina Jolie begins to study acting. At fourteen he worked as a model and after a while he begins to obtain the first roles that already showed how much that face so eager to express emotions was destined for great things.

The first works are coming as the high -tide video clip by Antonello Venditti, the first engagements in the cinema in minor films until the title that gave her her first Golden Globe when she was only 23: George Wallace. But it was only the beginning because there were two other Golden Globe waiting for her in the following years and an Oscar, won at the age of 25.

The three best films by Angelina Jolie

When you think of Angelina Jolie the first films that come to mind, driven by a popular cultument that has advertised them a lot, are Tomb Raider who made it famous all over the world, Mr. and Mrs. Smith where she fell in love with Brad Pitt and Maleficent in which she dressed the role of the iconic bad queen of Snow White.

But the best of Angelina Jolie Actress must be found definitely elsewhere and above all in her first great protagonist roles in two films of the 90s where she gave us interpretations so unforgettable as to make the history of cinema.

One of these is undoubtedly already – a woman beyond all limits, the film that demonstrates most of all the actor skill, too often underestimated, of Jolie who in this story plays with an out of the ordinary naturalness the very difficult role of the homosexual model, drug addicted and victim of AIDS, already Carangi. And here it was only at the beginning and was just over twenty years old.

And then there is interrupted girls, an iconic, bold, feminist film, who made her very young Angelina obtain her first and only Oscar as the best asset actress thanks to the role of sociopath Lisa Rowe. Then another one will get but for its humanitarian causes.

But just before turning 50, Angelina returned to give us one of her best performances on the big screen by dressing the role of Maria Callas in the biopic of Pablo Larraín “Maria” and this immense identification work absolutely deserves to enter the podium of the best films by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie today is 50 years old and her life has always spoken so much, from tattoos to the identity of her daughter Shiloh, from the choice to remove breasts and ovaries to divorce with Brad Pitt.

Now, however, the time has come to talk about her talent, of her versatility, her artistic spirit and that flame that burns within her and that still wants to demonstrate that behind appearances there is much more and above all a great desire to tell stories, excite and excite.