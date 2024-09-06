Another (small) coup by M5s: Palmisano coordinator of The Left in the Regional Affairs Committee

The Five Star Movement’s decision to join the radical left The Left continues to pay the price. Valentina Palmisano from Puglia has been appointed coordinator of the group in the Regional Development Committee of the European Parliament.

“The Regi Commission is one of the most important and delicate because it works to reduce disparities between the levels of development of the various regions”, claimed the MEP from Brindisi, recalling that “the financial resources allocated to the cohesion policy in the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027 amount to over 142 billion euros for our country, 102 of which are destined for Southern Italy”. “We will focus our efforts on this so that all the funds are used in the best possible way by the territories without waste and useless projects”, Palmisano stated in a note.

The 5 Stars with the radical left: how they went from Farage and Salvini to Carola Rackete

Deputies from the 5 Star Movement had already been chosen for the role of coordinators of The Left in two other parliamentary committees, which means that in those meetings they speak on behalf of the group and that they will coordinate (precisely) the work of their colleagues. Mario Furore was chosen for the role in Juri (where in fact he is the only representative for The Left together with the French Arash Saeidi of Lfi) and Dario Tamburrano, who returned to the Parliament of Brussels and Strasbourg after his first experience in the 2014-2019 legislature, was chosen as coordinator in the Itre committee, the one that deals with Industry, research and energy and in which the members of The Left are 12.

The head of the delegation Pasquale Tridico was instead elected president of the subcommittee on fiscal issues, in what was a first for the 5 Star Movement which had never held such a role in the Chamber of Strasbourg and Brussels. With its 46 members, The Left is the third smallest group in the Chamber, after the far right of Europe of Sovereign Nations (25 members), and the Non-Inscrits (33).