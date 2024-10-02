Anticipation is growing for “Intermezzo”, the latest novel by Irish writer Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s fourth novel Interludewill be released in Italy on November 12th by Einaudi. The latest effort by the 33-year-old Irish writer follows a triptych of works that has been appreciated by millions of readers around the world: Talk about it among friendsarrived in Italy in 2017, Normal people (2019) e Where are you, beautiful world (2022).

What is he talking about Interlude

The author’s new work tells the story of two brothers, Peter and Ivan Koubek, their family and romantic relationships, exploring the difficulties that arise after the death of their father. Politics, sex, moral philosophy, humor and the typical millennial malaise about the state of the world are among the themes of the book. Once again, Rooney intercepts the complexity of human relationships, seen through the eyes of his generation. “I write to experience living other lives,” the writer recently declared. Faced with the impossibility of being able to live only one life, “being a novelist offers me a way out”.

In an interview with the Times, Rooney confided that he had written the first page of Interlude while he was reading Ulyssesmasterpiece by James Joyce – his compatriot – and maximum representative of the ‘stream of consciousness’ technique, i.e. the representation of thought in an unfiltered way, as it emerges in the mind of a character. The same narrative stratagem used by the novelist herself in some parts of the work dedicated to the older of the two protagonists.

The young writer confided to the British media that she is not thinking, at least for the moment, of new adaptations of her works for the small screen. Normal people it was his first book to move from the page to streaming: the TV series, released on Hulu in April 2020, won the favor of the public and critics, and was a launching pad for the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar- Jones. The reception for the adaptation of was different Talk about it among friends – distributed in Italy exclusively on RaiPlay -, whose screenplay Rooney had not participated in as she was busy writing her third novel.