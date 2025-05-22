Any cursed fantasy football: the new Netflix film with Diletta Leotta, when it comes out

Football lovers but, even more, you keep ready because you are about to arrive on Netflix a film dedicated to one of the most loved football games by the fans. It is titled “Any cursed fantasy football” and is a 90 -minute comedy (including recovery) directed by Alessio Maria Federici and produced by QMI – dedicated to all the fantasy. In the cast? Many names but above all the participation of Diletta Leotta.

We enter more detail to find out what awaits us from this title.

Any cursed fantasy football: the plot

How far can you go to win to fantasy football? This is the unusual question that a judge must be asked by the sharp sarcasm (Caterina Guzzanti), while asking Simone (Giacomo Ferrara), thirty -year -old carefree, free more than professional screenwriter, as well as unlikely suspected for the mysterious disappearance of Gianni (Enrico Borello).

Gianni is not only his best friend, he is also the reigning champion of the Fantacalcio League “never a joy” in which for years a group of friends as historical as absurd has gathered.

On the day of his wedding – and the last, decisive championship day – Gianni, however, did not show up at the altar and, even stranger, did not put the formation.

The surreal investigations involve all the crazy groups, including Andrea (Silvia D’Amico), the latest arrival, which perhaps hides more than a secret.

The delusion is unleashed from the group chat: insults, accusations, compromising screenings … and a suspicious quantity of death threats.

Is it possible that someone really hurt Gianni? Because sometimes, fantasy football is not just a game. It is a question of life, bonuses … and revenge.

Any cursed fantasy football: the cast

In the cast of the film, written by Giulio Carrieri and Michele Bertini Malgarini, there are Giacomo Ferrara, Silvia D’Amico, Francesco Russo, Enrico Borello, Antonio Bannò and Caterina Guzzanti. The film also sees the participation of Diletta Leotta, Pierluigi Pardo, Daniele Orsato, Riccardo Gentile, Valeria Angione and Leonardo Pavoletti. Francesco Giordano, Giacomo Bottoni and Francesca Agostini also complete the cast.

Any cursed fantasy football: when it comes out on Netflix

Any cursed fantasy football debuts on Netflix on August 27, 2025.

Any cursed fantasy football: the video announcement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6LCVBZIWTU