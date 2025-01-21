Apple Cider Vinegar, the new Netflix series on the dark side of social media: the trailer and when it comes out

It comes directly from Australia and is a series ready to shine a spotlight on the dark sides of social media and how easily the public opinion on these platforms can be manipulated. This new and very interesting Netflix title is called Apple Cider Vinegar and tells a story based on a big lie set in the early days of Instagram. Are you already curious to find out more about this drama series coming to Netflix? Here you are satisfied.

Apple Cider Vinegar: the plot

Apple Cider Vinegar follows two seriously ill young women determined to heal by following a path of health and well-being that they share with several followers around the world. It would all be incredibly motivating… if only it were true.

This is an “almost true” story, based on a lie, that chronicles the rise and fall of a wellness empire: the culture that founded it and the people who destroyed it.

Apple Cider Vinegar: the cast

The cast of the series consists of Kaitlyn Dever (The Last of Us), Ashley Zukerman (City on Fire), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead).

Apple Cider Vinegar: when it comes out on Netflix

The Apple Cider Vinegar series debuts on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

The most anticipated Netflix series of February 2025

Apple Cider Vinegar: the trailer