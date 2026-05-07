Thriller, science fiction, adventure. A new month begins and Apple TV enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the releases of May 2026 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV, all releases for May 2026

Unconditional (8 May 2026)

It begins on May 8, 2026 with Unconditionalnew series co-created by Adam Bizanski and Dana Idisis. The cast includes Liraz Chamami, Talia Lynne Ronn, Amir Haddad, Yossi Marshek, Evgenia Dodina and Vladimir Friedman. Unconditional chronicles a mother-daughter vacation that turns into a nightmare when 23-year-old Gali is arrested in Moscow on drug trafficking charges. Her mother, Orna, refuses to accept the charges, but her fight to gain her daughter’s freedom draws her into a deadly web of crime and corruption.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (May 20, 2026)

It continues on May 20, 2026 with Maximum Pleasure Guaranteeda thriller that follows the story of Paula, a newly divorced mother who falls into a dangerous spiral of blackmail, murder and youth football. Convinced that she witnessed a crime – while simultaneously facing a tough custody battle for her daughter and an identity crisis – Paula launches her own personal investigation, which could unravel a larger conspiracy and, at the same time, provide her with the keys to rebuilding her family and her sense of self. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany, Jake Johnson, Brandon Flynn, Murray Bartlett, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace and Dolly De Leon.

Night flight to Los Angeles (May 29, 2026)

It continues on May 29, 2026 with Night flight to Los Angelesfilm written and directed by John Travolta. Set in the golden age of air travel, it tells the story of Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell), a young boy with a passion for airplanes, and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett), who take a one-way trip across the country to Hollywood, turning it into the trip of a lifetime. Between high-altitude meals, enchanting flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffman), unexpected stopovers, unusual passengers and an exciting taste of first class, the journey unfolds through magical and unexpected moments, tracing the route towards the boy’s future.

Star City (May 29, 2026)

Ends May 29, 2026 with Star Citya series that expands the universe of For All Mankinda fast-paced conspiracy thriller that takes us back to the defining moment of the uchronic retelling of the space race: when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the Moon. This time, however, the story is explored from behind the Iron Curtain, chronicling the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence officers involved in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to advance humanity. The series stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies and Priya Kansara.

Apple TV, all releases for May 2026