Apple TV+, all releases for November 2024

A dark comedy-thriller, a sci-fi dramedy, a film about the Second World War and a documentary on the heroic resistance of Afghan women. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the November 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, November 2024 releases



Bad Sisters, season 2 (November 13, 2024)

We begin on November 13, 2024 with the second season of Bad Sistersthe dark comedy-thriller starring Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. The cast also includes Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon and Justine Mitchell. The second season, according to the official synopsis, starts two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s violent husband. The close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when the truths of the past resurface, the five women are once again in the spotlight; the suspicions become many again, like the lies that are told and the secrets that are revealed, to the point of forcing the sisters to understand who they can really trust.

Silo, season 2 (November 15, 2024)

We continue on November 15, 2024 with the second season of Silothe sci-fi dramedy based on Hugh Howey’s trilogy of novels. The series, explains the synopsis, tells the story of the last ten thousand inhabitants of the Earth, whose home located a mile underground protects them from the toxic and deadly outside world. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who tries to find out faces fatal consequences. Engineer Juliette searches for answers about the murder of a loved one and stumbles upon a mystery far more intricate than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, Iain Glen and new entry Steve Zahn.

Blitz (November 22, 2024)

We continue on November 22, 2024 with Blitzthe film written and directed by Steve McQueen and starring Saoirse Ronan and newcomer Elliott Heffernan. The cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Erin Kellyman and Sally Messham. The film, reads the synopsis, follows the epic journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London, sent by his mother Rita to safety in the English countryside. George, dejected and determined to return to Rita and her grandfather Gerald in East London, ventures home, only to find himself in great danger, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son.

Blitz, Steve McQueen’s new film goes straight to the heart

Bread & Roses (22 November 2024)

We always end on November 22, 2024 with Bread & Rosesthe documentary directed by Sahra Mani and produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi with Sahra Mani, along with executive producers Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi. The film, we read in the synopsis, shows the powerful resistance of Afghan women and offers important food for thought on the impact in terms of women’s rights and livelihoods following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021. The film follows the lives of three women, as, in real time, they struggle to recover their autonomy. Sahra Mani, who directs the film, captures the spirit and resilience of Afghan women through a raw depiction of their harrowing plight.

Apple TV+, all releases for November 2024