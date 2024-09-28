Apple TV+, all releases for October 2024

Thriller, comedy, animation and documentaries. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are the October 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, October 2024 releases

Where’s Wanda? (October 2, 2024)

It begins on October 2, 2024 with Where is Wanda?, the German dark comedy. The cast includes Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson, Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann, Harriet Herbig-Matten, Devid Striesow, Jasmin Shakeri and Joachim Król.

The series, we read in the synopsis, “tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who desperately try to find their seventeen-year-old daughter Wanda, who has disappeared for months without a trace. When even the police can’t find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, procuring surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguising themselves as employees of an electricity company, they put first their neighborhood and then half the surrounding suburbs under surveillance, discovering that, behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.”

Disclaimer (11 October 2024)

We continue on October 11, 2024 with Disclaimer, the psychological thriller written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón and based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight. It stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon and Indira Varma as the narrator.

“Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft – underlines the synopsis – has built her reputation by revealing the wrongdoings and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she realizes with horror that she is the protagonist of a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family. As Catherine races against time to discover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert and son Nicholas.”

Shrinking (October 16, 2024)

We continue on October 16, 2024 with the second season of the comedy Shrinking. The cast includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Brett Goldstein will appear as a special guest star.

The series created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, according to the synopsis, “follows the story of a grieving therapist who begins to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, thus ignoring his training and his ethics and finding himself causing tumultuous changes in people’s lives… including his own.”

Before (25 October 2024)

We conclude on October 25, 2024 with the psychological thriller Before created by Sarah Thorp. The cast includes Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

In the series, the synopsis reads, “Crystal plays Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife Lynn, meets Noah, a troubled boy, who seems to have a disturbing connection to Eli’s past. As Eli tries to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.”

The ten-episode series debuts with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.

Apple TV+, all releases for October 2024