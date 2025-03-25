Apple TV+, all the releases of April 2025

The first famous chef, a very young environmentalist, an unpredictable family and an unemployed that risks big. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the releases of April 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the releases of April 2025

Your Friends and Neighbors (April 11, 2025)

It starts on 11 April 2025 with Your Friends and Neighborsthe dramedy created by Jonathan Trueper and interpreted and produced by Jon Hamm. The series tells of Andrew “Coop” Cooper, manager of speculative funds still struggling with his recent divorce who, after being dismissed, falls out of disgrace; To survive he begins to steal in the homes of his neighbors in the very rich Westmont Village, just to find that the secrets and business hidden behind those sumptuous facades could be more dangerous than he has ever imagined. In addition to Hamm, the series is also played by Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Government Cheese (April 16, 2025)

Continue on April 16, 2025 with Government Cheesethe surrealist comedy with David Oyelowo. Set in the San Fernando Valley of 1969, the series tells the story of the Chambers, an eccentric family that chases ambitious dreams and apparently unattainable, beautifully detached from the reality of the world that surrounds it. When Hampton Chambers is released from prison, the long -awaited family meeting does not go as he had foreseen. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria, and sons Einstein and Harrison formed an unconventional family unit and Hampton’s return throws their world in chaos. The cast also includes Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudain, Kyle Mac with John Ortiz and Adam Beach.

Carême (April 30, 2025)

Ends on April 30, 2025 with Carêmethe new French -language dramady. The series follows the compelling story of the first famous chef in the world, Antonin Carême, who passes from the humble Parisian origins to the height of culinary celebrity in Napoleonic Europe. Although you only dream of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of famous and powerful politicians, who use it as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and realize his dream, Carême can choose revenge or decide to have everything: women, wealth, fame, but at what price? In the cast Benjamin Voisin, Jérémie Renier, Lyna Khoudri and Alice da Luz.

