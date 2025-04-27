Apple TV+, all the releases of May 2025

Science fiction, travel, adventures, life. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of May 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the release of May 2025

By motorbike to home (9 May 2025)

It starts on 9 May 2025 with By motorbike to home (Long Way Home In original), the travel series with the duo of actors/motorcyclists/adventurers/best friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. This time the series follows Ewan and Charley driving vintage motorcycles refurbished on a trip from Ewan’s house, Scotland, to Charley, England. Instead of the shortest route, they choose the longest road, crossing the North Sea to Scandinavia, climbing up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltic countries and through continental Europe, before going back passing through the sleeve two months later. It is an adventure that will bring them in more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenarios and along some of the most beautiful roads in the world. During the course they will immerse themselves in the culture of each country, will meet the locals and will try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.

Murderbot (May 16, 2025)

Continue on May 16, 2025 with Murderbotscience fiction thriller comedy created by Chris and Paul Weitz and played by Alexander Skarsgård. The cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski.

Based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, winner of the Hugo and Nebula prizes, tells of a cyborg capable of self-hacker and who has horror of human emotions, but which is attracted to his vulnerable customers. Murderbot must hide his free will and complete a dangerous assignment when in reality he just wants to be left in peace to look at futuristic soap work and to understand what his place is in the universe.

Fountain of Youth – Eternal youth (May 23, 2025)

Continue on May 23, 2025 with Fountain of Youth – Eternal youththe new film by Guy Ritchie written by James Vanderbilt and starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moyed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

The film, says the synopsis, follows two brothers who find themselves after years of distance and collaborate in a series of robberies around the world in order to find the mythological source of youth. Thanks to their knowledge of history, they will have to follow the clues to solve the mystery, in an epic adventure that will change their lives forever … and perhaps it will lead them to immortality.

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May 2025)

Ends on May 30, 2025 with Bono: Stories of Surrender. The documentary directed by Andrew Dominik, reads the synopsis, is a vivid reinterpretation of Bono’s One-Man Show, acclaimed by critics, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Miscief …in which Bono opens the curtain to the story of an extraordinary life: his family, friends and faith that challenged him and supported him, revealing personal stories about his path as his son, father, husband, activist and rock star. In addition to exclusive and unpublished videos of the shows at the Beacon Theater, the film presents Bono live performances that performs many of the most iconic songs of U2 who have marked his life and his inheritance.

