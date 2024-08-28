Apple TV+, all the releases of September 2024

Fashion, spies, crime and a medical drama. A new month is coming and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are the September releases on the streaming platform.

Slow Horses, Season 4 (September 4, 2024)

It starts on September 4, 2024 with the fourth season of Slow Horses with Gary Oldman. The series, according to the synopsis, is “a darkly humorous spy drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents serving in a department of MI5’s junkyard, not affectionately known as Slough House.” Season four “opens with an attack that causes personal secrets to explode, shaking the already shaky foundations of Slough House.” Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up at Slough House due to career-ending mistakes, as they often find themselves navigating the smoke and mirrors of the spy world. The series premieres on September 4, 2024 with the first two episodes followed by a new episode weekly, until October 2, 2024.

The House (September 20, 2024)

We continue with The Housethe French-language family drama set in an iconic Parisian couture atelier. The 10-episode, one-hour series will debut September 20 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by a weekly episode through November 15. “A behind-the-scenes look at the contemporary and ever-evolving world of French fashion, elegance and luxury,” the synopsis says. And more: The House “follows two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of haute couture.”

Midnight Family – Night Emergencies (September 25, 2024)

Let’s continue with Midnight Family – Night Emergenciesthe new series from showrunner and director Natalia Beristáin and created for television by Julio Rojas and Ariel Award winner Gibrán Portela. The ten-episode, one-hour medical drama will debut on September 25, 2024 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through November 20, 2024. Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, the series follows Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student by day who spends her nights saving lives in a sprawling, conflicted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s private ambulance. Along with her father Ramón and brothers Marcus and Julito (Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by navigating extreme medical emergencies to earn a living.

Wolfs – Lone Wolves (September 27, 2024)

We conclude on September 27, 2024 with the debut of Wolfs – Lone Wolvesthe action-comedy film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. In the film directed by Jon Watts, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a crime in the home of a high-profile New York City public servant. When a second problem-solver (Pitt) shows up on the scene, the two “lone wolves” find themselves reluctantly working together. Over the course of one explosive night, they discover that the matter is about to get out of hand in a completely unexpected way… and they will have to put aside their differences and their egos to get the job done. The stellar cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

