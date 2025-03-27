Are the cheeses all vegetarians? Not really, that’s why

When you think of cheese, it is often associated with derivatives from milk, therefore also suitable for one vegetarian diet. But is it really the case? Actually no, Not all cheeses are vegetarians. The answer may surprise but many traditional cheeses contain an ingredient called rennetwhich, if of origin animalis extracted from the stomach of calves, kids and lambs after slaughter and is therefore incompatible with a vegetarian diet. Many dop cheeses (Protected denomination of origin), Like Parmigiano Reggiano, Grana Padano and Pecorino Romano, they require the use of animal rennet to maintain the protected denomination. There are alternatives such as the microbial rennet (produced by mushrooms and bacteria), recombinant rennet (derived from genetically modified microorganisms) and the vegetable rennet (extracted from plants such as thistle). However, the type of rennet is not always specified on the label, so those who follow a vegetarian diet must verify the presence of words like “without animal rennet“or specific certifications.

What is the rennet, what is it for and where it is obtained

To transform the milk into a cheese you need the rennetalso known by the name of preheringa mixture of enzymes capable of breaking proteins (proteolytic) naturally present in the stomach of ruminants Like cows, sheep and goats. It is necessary for the formation of the curd, from which the cheese is then obtained.

Traditional rennet is extracted fromDigerent apparatus of puppies not yet weanedin particular calves, lambs or kids: their stomach contains high quantities of chimosine (the main enzyme of the rennet), indispensable to coagulate breast milk, favoring digestion.

The rennet is extracted from the stomach of animals killed for the production meat: it is, in all respects, a by -product of the process of slaughter. Precisely for this reason, the cheeses obtained with a rennet of animal origin they are not compatible with a vegetarian diet in the strict sense. Instead, other foods of animal origin, such as milk or eggs, are not necessarily linked to the death of the animal.

Which cheeses contain animal rennet

If a cheese is Dop (Protected denomination of origin) it is very likely that it contains animal rennet for i Production disciplinaryor the regulations that establish the processing methods to obtain the DOP recognition, often they impose the use of traditional rennet. Historically, in fact, many cheeses were produced with animal rennet, and DOP disciplines aim to also preserve the traditional production method.

For example, the specification of the Parmigiano Reggiano Dop explicitly establishes that it should be used only veal rennet. The same goes for other PDO cheeses such as Grana Padano, Pecorino Romano and Gorgonzola: among the rules to be respected, under penalty of Loss of the protected denominationthere is often that of not replacing animal rennet with other types.

What are the alternatives to animal rennet

The alternatives to animal rennet are different and represent increasingly widespread solutions in the world of dairy production:

Microbial rennet: proteolytic enzymes are extracted from special Culture land of microorganisms such as theAspergillus Niger or the Mucor Pusillus. These mushrooms release enzymes that, among the various functions, are also able to coagulate milk, but are not so targeted: their goal is not to make cheese, it is we who “recycle” them for this purpose. Consequently, microbial rennet has one Proteoltic specificities reduced compared to that of animal rennet: the way in which cutting milk proteins is less preciseand this leads to the formation of a curd with different characteristics, often less structured and not suitable for the production of many types of cheese.

Recombinant rennet: like the microbial one, it is produced by microorganisms, but with a fundamental difference, in this case they come genetically modified To produce enzymes with a higher proteolytic specificity, much more similar to that of animal rennet. This Biotechnological innovation It is essential to overcome the limits of microbial rennet.

like the microbial one, it is produced by microorganisms, but with a fundamental difference, in this case they come To produce enzymes with a higher proteolytic specificity, much more similar to that of animal rennet. This It is essential to overcome the limits of microbial rennet. Vegetable rennet: enzymes are obtained from plants extracts like the thistle or the fig. It is particularly appreciated in some regions for the production of typical cheeses, where the choice of this type of rennet is linked to both historical reasons and the availability of local plants.

How to choose a cheese if you are a vegetarians

For those who follow a vegetarian diet, it is important to make sure that cheese does not contain animal rennet. The Regulation (EU) n. 1169/2011 on food information to consumers provides that the ingredients are always declared on the labeleven if it does not explicitly oblige to specify the type of rennet used. However, many producers, to respond to the needs of transparency, refer to the word as “without animal rennet” and the like. Or even to recognized certifications, such as those issued by The Vegan Societywhich represent a good guarantee element. In case of doubts, it is advisable to consult i Production disciplinary or in any case the site of the cheese producer.

It is important to note how, to refer to these alternatives, different words are often encountered, such as “coagulants“, Since the term” rennet “mainly indicates the enzymatic mixture of animal origin.