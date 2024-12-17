Are there really more tattooed people in Italy than in the rest of the world? It seems so: 48% have it

For millennia, i tattoos they were a form of social, personal and artistic expression in different areas of the world: we have archaeological evidence of tattoos already in the ancient Egyptiansas well as in the most remote Polynesian populations. Over the last century they have become increasingly popular, and although estimates of the percentage of the population tattooed in different countries can vary in various research, a 2018 survey by Dalia Research (taken up by many Italian newspapers) reported that theItaly would have the higher rate of people with tattooswith the 48% of the population what would he have at least one. Sweden (47%) and the United States (46%) would follow. Unlike Swedes and Americans, however, Italians mostly have only one tattoo, while in the other two countries the average per person would rise to four. Again according to this study, women have more tattoos than men (a trend which in turn contrasts with the model seen in other countries).

Even though taking this research with a pinch of saltwhich at the time of writing this article cannot be reached directly and is only reported by portals such as Statista, what is certain is that the number of tattooed people in our country is constantly growing. Second Truenumbersbetween 2012 and 2017 the number of tattoo or piercing businesses in Italy increased by 200%: in terms of the number of tattoo artists, the province of Romefollowed by those of Milan and Turin.

In Italy there is simultaneously and progressively less stigma towards tattoos – which instead persists in countries like Japan, even if decreasing – and with the exception of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, understood as the Army, Police , Carabinieri, Financial Police (who in any case often have them under their official uniform) there is no legal prohibition to get tattooed and there are no laws that justify dismissal for the presence of tattoos.

As for the Healthdecorating one’s skin is considered a relatively safe practice if carried out in appropriate contexts, although not without risks and complications, which according to some estimates occur in approximately 3% of cases. Although it is a topic that periodically recurs in the news, according to the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, to date (2024) there is no evidence of a link between tattoos and tumors.