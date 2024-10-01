Arrested for Chinese espionage: “She transmitted information on flights, cargo and passengers at the airport”

Another case of espionage at the hands of Beijing shakes Germany. A Chinese woman, identified only as Yaqi the German defense industry.

German prosecutors, who issued the arrest warrant, announced that the 38-year-old worked for a company that provided logistics services to the airport. “In the period between August 2023 and February 2024, the woman repeatedly transmitted information on flights, cargo and passengers at the airport to an agent of the Chinese services, namely the already prosecuted Jian G.”, specifies a note of the German federal prosecutor’s office, in reference to the employee of the MEP of the far-right party Afd, Maximillian Krah, arrested for espionage in recent months.

The authorities searched the woman’s home and workplace. The 38-year-old, according to the accusation, took advantage of her position to obtain information on the “transport of military material and people with links to a German arms manufacturing company”. The company targeted by the espionage activity is Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest defense company, which plays a leading role in the supply of weapons, armored vehicles and military equipment to Ukraine.

The woman, together with Jian G., passed information to Beijing’s secret services about “negotiations and decisions of the European Parliament” and monitored Chinese dissidents in Germany.

“Germany increasingly in the sights of foreign secret services”

”It is clear that Germany is at the center of the sights of foreign secret services,” declared the German Justice Minister, Marco Buschmann. ”This threat is especially true if we are referring to the intelligence services of countries with which we have a systemic rivalry,” the minister declared. ”However, the arrest also shows that internal security authorities are effective and are on guard,” Buschmann added.

For his part, the AfD representative Krah, despite his office being searched by the police, reiterated that he was not aware of any espionage activity and was re-elected on the AfD list in the elections to the European Parliament of this country. ‘summer.