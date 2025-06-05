As the Haenyeo of Jeju do, the women sub or sirens of Korea to immerse themselves without oxygen

On the island of Jeju, in the southern part of South Korea, a community of underwater women really out of the ordinary: the Haenyeoor “women of the sea”. These ladies immerse themselves without cylinders even up to 20 meters deep To collect molluscs, algae and sea urchins, even for hours, and continue to do so in advanced age And even during pregnancy. But how do they do? Is it just a matter of training or is there something deeper? An international group of researchers has just published a study on Cellone of the most important scientific journals in the world, which led to a surprising discovery: the tradition of the Haenyeo is also a story of genetic evolution. Most of these “sirens” is over 80 years old and their dives last about 30 seconds up to 2 minutes in apnea and they repeat themselves for 4 or 5 hours a day.

During simulated dives, the Haenyeo managed to bring the heart rate down on average 18.8 beats per minute Compared to the rest at rest, a much lower data compared with that of non -underwater women of the island, which recorded a decrease in about 12.6 beats. This slowdown is essential to save energy and oxygen, lengthening time under water. Haenyeo are the symbol of an ancient tradition that even starts from Vine But which today risks disappearing with the younger generations who have in fact abandoned this effort and dangerous profession, attracted by more modern and safe job opportunities.

Fishing women have genetically adapted to live in apnea: what the study says

An international group of scientists has studied these fishing women to understand what happens in their body during apnea diving, and above all if there was something special in their genes. The genomes of 30 Haenyeo were analyzed, 30 women from the island who do not immerse themselves, and 31 Koreans from the mainland, All with an average age of 65.

Something truly surprising emerged from this research: the Haenyeo present two key genetic adaptations. The first, a “shield” against the cold, which helps them resist the freezing waters and protects them fromhypothermia – A real natural superpower, since they immerse themselves for hours, often with prohibitive temperatures. The second concerns the blood pressurein particular one reduction of diastolic pressurewhich helps the heart to work more efficiently during apnea. There is another population in the world with similar adaptations: they are the so -called “nomads of the sea”, groups of underwater fishermen who have lived for millennia in the islands of the Pacific Ocean.

During simions simulated in the laboratory, i heartbeat of the Haenyeo they slow down drastically: On average, their heart beats 18.8 times per minute less than the frequency at rest. Women who do not immerse themselves on the island, on the other hand, record a more modest drop, of about 12.6 beats. This slowdown is fundamental: it allows you to save oxygen and of prolong the time underwatera huge advantage when every breath matters.

These changes seem to be not only a matter of inherited genes, but the result of a “genetic training”. As? After generations of diving, the Haenyeo body He adapted almost “programmed “ly to this life, training the heart to slow down even faster. In one of the cases studied, a Haenyeo managed to drop the beat of 40 shots … in less than 15 seconds!

Haenyeo in 1958. Credits: Korea Open Government, via Wikimedia Commons



Origins and history of the Haenyeo and because they risk disappearing

The first traces of this tradition even date back to Vinewhen underwater diving to collect molluscs and algae were mainly male practice. However, it was starting from 17th century That Jeju’s women took the situation in hand, becoming the true protagonists of this difficult profession. In the eighteenth century, the Haenyeo were already the main source of sustenance for many families, far overcoming men in skills and number. This reversal of the roles was unique in the world and made women the economic “engine” of the community, while men dealt with the house and children.

During the Japanese domainthis tradition was put into crisis, but also transformed: women could finally sell their harvest directly on the market, transforming a subsistence activity into a real Remuneral work. After the Second World War, the Haenyeo continued to be a fundamental part of the local economy, embodying a model of independence and strength.

Until the 70s, the Haenyeo immersed themselves with simple Homemade cotton suitswithout thermal protections. Only with the arrival of the Mute in neoprene They were able to go deeper and stay longer underwater. But this modernization also brought new risks and health problems, and the profession, increasingly hard and dangerous, began to losing consensus among the younger generations.

Today, the Haenyeo are considered an intangible cultural heritage fromUNESCOa symbol of strength, tradition and link with nature which, however, risks disappearing. In the 1960s they counted about 26,000 “women of the sea” while today there are little more than 4,000 And almost all of them are more than 50 years old.