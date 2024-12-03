asteroide 2020 XR

Ecology

Asteroid 2020 XR will reach its closest approach to Earth tonight: what time and how to observe it

Asteroid 2020 XR photographed on December 2, 2024. Credit: Gianluca Masi, Virtual Telescope Project

There are just a few hours left until the close encounter with the asteroid 2020 XRa small celestial body of about 450 meters (over 4 football pitches) classified as “potentially dangerous” that at 6:27 Italians tomorrow Wednesday December 4, 2024 will reach its closest proximity to the Earth at a distance of 2.2 million kmequal to 5.7 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon.

How and what time to observe Asteroid 2020 XR in live streaming

The flyby of asteroid 2020 XR will be visible from our skies, but unfortunately not to the naked eye: the celestial body is far too small and far too distant for us to see with our eyes. Fortunately, however, we will be able to observe the asteroid in live streaming thanks to Virtual Telescope Projectthe project founded by the Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi for observing the sky using robotic telescopes. The live broadcast is accessible from 7.30pm today on the official YouTube channel of the Virtual Telescope Project.

What does “potentially dangerous asteroid” mean and why the encounter with 2020 XR is safe

Given the great distance involved, the meeting will be completely safe and there will be no risk of collision with our planet. From a technical point of view, the definition of “potentially dangerous asteroid” refers to those celestial bodies larger than 140 meters (therefore enough to cause serious damage in the event of impact) whose orbit is capable of taking them to less than 19.5 times the Earth-Moon distance. They are therefore objects potentially capable of causing damage, but not necessarily posing a danger in the short term.

asteroid 2020 XR orbit
The current position of 2020 XR relative to Earth’s orbit (in blue). Credit: NASA/JPL–Caltech

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Asteroid 2020 XR will reach its closest approach to Earth tonight: what time and how to observe it
So Europe will increase defense spending to please Trump
WhatsApp will no longer be available on some iPhone models from May 2025: which ones and why