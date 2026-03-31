At the Campi Flegrei the tremors decrease, only 13 earthquakes and stable bradyseism: the INGV bulletin

Bulletin of the Campi Flegrei from 23 to 29 March.



In the area of Phlegraean Fields seismicity remains low, as also confirmed by the latest weekly bulletin of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory. The tremors recorded between March 23 and 29 amounted to 13just under 18 the previous week, again with a modest maximum magnitude of 1.0 (compared to the magnitude of 1.4 the previous week). However, no significant changes were detected in the other monitored parameters: the bradyseism remains stable, with a ground rise of approx 10 millimeters per month. Even the geochemical data do not show significant changes, with the temperature of the Solfatara fumarole continuing to remain around 173°C.

Earthquakes and magnitude decrease: 13 tremors and maximum magnitude of 1.0

The number of seismic events and their magnitude remain at low values, with 13 shocks between March 23rd and 29th with a maximum magnitude of 1.0, therefore not perceptible by the population but only by seismographs.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 23 to 29 March. Credit: INGV



Soil heave remains stable at 10 mm/month

The bradyseism situation is confirmed once again unchanged: the speed of ground lifting remains stable around 10 millimeters per monthin continuity with what has been observed since the beginning of February 2026, after the acceleration recorded between October and December 2025, when it reached 25 mm/month. Since January 2025, the total lift recorded at the GNSS station (Rione Terra) is approximately 25.5cm.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2025 to 03/29/2026. Credit: INGV



Even on the front geochemist no sudden changes emerge. The parameters continue to follow an evolution consistent with the long-term trend, characterized by a progressive warming of the hydrothermal system and an increase in flows. In particular, the temperature of the BG fumarole in the Solfatara remains at average values ​​of approximately 173°Cin line with those recorded in previous months.

Summary of the INGV weekly bulletin

Here is a summary of the contents of the latest weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory on the activity of the Campi Flegrei: