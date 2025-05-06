At the Flegrei Campi the temperature remains unchanged and the lifting of the soil slows down: the INGV bulletin

Today 6 May 2025 the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) has released the usual weekly bulletin on the activity of the Campi Flegrei, referring to the week by April 28 to May 5, 2025. The main novelty consists in the fact that the lifting speed of the soil due to bradisism is gradually decreasing: since the beginning of April the value measured to the land is of 15 millimeters per monthslightly decreasing compared to the 20 millimeters per month measured until last week.

The seismicity of the area does not present significant variations: a period of relative tranquility is confirmed with 43 SISMI of maximum magnitude 1.4. For comparison, in the previous week there were 57 shocks with magnitude up to 2.7. Geochimica also remained substantially unchanged, with the main flue of Pisciarelli who records a temperature of 97 ° C. The bulletin concludes that there are currently no clues that can suggest a rapid evolution of the activity in the Flegrea area.

It slows down the Brandi Flegrei Campi: the data on soil deformations

As regards the lifting of the soil due to bradisism, the average ski speed stands at 15± 5 millimeters per month mediating from the first days of April. The data obtained until the previous week (i.e. until April 28) had a slightly higher average than 20 millimeters per month, however decreasing than the 30 millimeters per month recorded following the seismic swarm of February 15-19 which also saw intense shocks such as that of magnitude 3.9 of February 16. This seismic swarm interrupted a lifting speed trend of 10 millimeters per month which continued from August 2024.

Lifting curve at the ground district from 1 January 2024 to 5 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



From 1 January 2024 the Terra di Pozzuoli district has risen to 27 centimeters.

Seismicity and geochemistry remain stable

In the week from April 28 to May 5, the Caldera dei Campi Flegrei was affected by 43 Lonely earthquake shocks: the seismographs have in fact recorded a maximum magnitude of 1.4 On May 3, with 5 seismic events of magnitude greater than 1.0. All earthquakes, as usual for a bradisismic territory such as the phlegreian area, are superficial with hypocenter ranging for just under 1 km about 5 km deep.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 28 April to 5 May 2025. Credit: Ingv



The trends of geochemical parameters are also unchanged of the hydrothermal system below the volcanic caldera, without significant variations in the flows of fluids and gaseous emissions such as CO 2 in line with the multi -year trends recorded in the Campi Flegrei area.

Ingv bulletin of 6 May 2025: the synthesis

According to the latest week of the Vesuvian Observatory (Ingv), the activity of the Campi Flegrei remains substantially stable and for this reason significant short -term events are not expected. Here is the summary of the bulletin: