ATRAPADOS – In trap is the new Netflix thriller series: plot and when it comes out

A new thriller series is about to arrive on Netflix based on a novel by the American writer Harlan Coben (same name behind series as a deception too much, Missing You). It is titled Atrapados – in trap and is an Argentine production that tells a story full of mysteries and twists. But let’s try to discover something more on this new Netflix title not to be missed, especially if you love thrillers.

Atrapados – Trappola: the plot

In Bariloche, the city of Argentine Patagonia, the journalist Ema Garay rises to the limelight of digital media by denouncing the criminals who manage to evade the law. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leo Mercer, a respected figure of the community who becomes the main suspect in his investigations on the disappearance of a sixteen year old. While looking for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her demons.

Atrapados – Trappola: the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Soledad Villamil (Goyo) in the role of Ema, Juan Minujín (the alternate) in those of Marcos and Alberto Ammann (Narcos, that infinite night) like Leo.

ATRAPADOS – In trap: when it comes out

The Thriller ATRAPADOS series – In trap comes out on Netflix on March 26, 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Atrapados – Trappola: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odwqivcub9k