Avetrana – It’s not Hollywood here: the complete cast, actors and characters of the series on Disney+

It debuts on Disney+ Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe series that tells the story of the murder of Sarah Scazzi, the investigations and the media impact throughout Italy. In 4 episodes of 60 minutes, each with the point of view of one of the protagonists of the story – Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima – the miniseries based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni offers a multi-voiced account of one of the most well-known cases of Italian crime news.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the trailer

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the complete cast

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi. Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano, Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella and Leonardo Bianconi is Claudio Scazzi.

Avetrana – It’s not Hollywood here, the plot previews

“Avetrana is a town burned by the sun on the outskirts of Puglia, close to the sea – says the synopsis -. It was August 26, 2010 when Sarah, a young 15-year-old girl, disappeared. The whole town is in turmoil, especially her cousin, Sabrina, who was waiting for her to go to the beach that very afternoon in her house in Via Deledda. It seems like an innocent escape, but it isn’t. Because, while everyone is looking for her, Sarah has already been swallowed up in thin air. They will find it at the bottom of a well.”

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the production

Directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta and Davide Serino with the collaboration of Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is produced by Matteo Rovere, a Greenlandia production.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the release date

The series Avetrana – This is not Hollywood debuts on Disney+ on October 25, 2024.