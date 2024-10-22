It is coming to Disney+ – even if the Municipality has requested the suspension and immediate rectification of the title – Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe series directed by Pippo Mezzapesa and based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni which recounts one of the most ‘famous’ crime cases in Italy, the murder of Sarah Scazzi, and the immense media circus that was unleashed.

Avetrana, the true story behind the Disney+ series

It all starts on August 26, 2010 in Avetrana, a small village in the province of Taranto with a few thousand inhabitants. Fifteen-year-old Sarah Scazzi disappears into thin air. According to reconstructions, she was supposed to go to the seaside with her cousin, Sabrina Misseri, but no one can contact her or find her anymore. His mother, Concetta Serrano, goes to the police to report his disappearance. Initially the investigations are directed towards voluntary removal or kidnapping. But something doesn’t add up. In the meantime, the case went from local to national, with TV and newspapers sending correspondents to Avetrana. The situation changes after about a month. At the end of September, Sarah’s uncle, Michele Misseri, said he had found his niece’s cell phone in a field and handed it over to the police. On October 6, after a long interrogation, Misseri confesses to the murder and leads the investigators to a well-cistern. Sarah’s body is inside. The 15-year-old’s mother discovers it live on TV, while she is a guest on Who saw it?.

On 15 October 2010 Misseri changed his story and brought up his daughter, Sabrina. Sarah’s cousin is interrogated and arrested for complicity in murder. On Christmas Eve 2010 Misseri changes his story again and exonerates his daughter Sabrina. On March 23, 2011, “Uncle Michele” changes again and accuses himself of the murder again. On May 26, 2011, the police arrested Cosima Serrano, wife of Michele Misseri, mother of Sabrina and aunt of Sarah. The accusation is complicity in murder and kidnapping. On 30 May 2011 Michele Misseri – judged unreliable due to the multitude of versions provided – was released from prison. The charge for him becomes murder of a corpse. In 2012, on January 10, the trial begins. On 20 April 2013 the first degree sentence arrived: life imprisonment for murder for Sabrina Misseri and Cosima Serrano, eight years for suppression of a corpse for Michele Misseri. The second degree sentence of 27 July 2025 confirms the sentences. On 21 February 2027 the Cassation – the third level of judgment – writes the final word in the judicial process: confirmed sentences. Life imprisonment for murder for Sarah’s aunt and cousin and eight years for murder for her uncle.

On 11 February 2024 Michele Misseri was released from Lecce prison a year early thanks to some sentence discounts. He was released and once again accused himself of the murder of Sarah Scazzi. Cosima Serrano and Sabrina Misseri are still in prison. In 2022, the Supreme Court rejected Sabrina’s request for a permit to leave prison.

Avetrana – It’s not Hollywood here, because the series is called that

The series takes its title from a writing that appeared on a wall in Avetrana not far from the Misseri family’s home in the autumn of 2010. A complaint from one of the inhabitants of the small town against the invasion of TV and newspapers.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the complete cast

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi. Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano, Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella and Leonardo Bianconi is Claudio Scazzi.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the production

Directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta and Davide Serino with the collaboration of Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is produced by Matteo Rovere, a Greenland production.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the release date

The series Avetrana – This is not Hollywood debuts on Disney+ on October 25, 2024.