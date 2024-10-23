Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the broadcast of the series on the Sarah Scazzi crime has been blocked

The broadcast of the series on the Avetrana crime was blocked. After the controversy, the media chaos and the accusations from the public of being a serial product in “bad taste”, Avetrana – Here is no Hollywood, the series which tells the fictionalized story of the crime of the young Sarah Scazzi – which took place on 26 August 2010 at the hands of her aunt and cousin Sabrina Misseri and Cosima Serrano, later sentenced to life imprisonment – will no longer be released on Disney+, at least for now.

The reasons for the suspension

The debut of the series, already previewed at the Rome Film Festival, was scheduled for October 25, but its release on Disney+ was temporarily suspended. This was decided by the Taranto court with a precautionary suspension order which will not allow the Disney+ streaming platform to publish the 4 episodes of the Italian series directed by Pippo Mezzapesa and written by Mezzapesa himself together with Antonella W. Gaeta, Davide Serino, Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni. In fact, the request of the mayor of Avetrana, Antonio Lazzi, was accepted, who urged the immediate suspension of the series as it would risk “determining a further attack on the personality rights of the municipal body, accentuating the prejudice that the title already suggests in catapulting the user’s attention to the territory rather than to the news story”.

The emergency appeal of the mayor of Avetrana

In fact, in recent days the mayor of Avetrana has made an emergency appeal asking the Taranto court for the immediate suspension of the broadcast of the series and has also requested a preliminary viewing of the serial product in order to ascertain whether the adaptation TV of the crime of Sarah Scazzi – which we remember is inspired by the novel “Sarah the girl from Avetrana”, written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni and published by Fandango Libri – is actually defamatory towards the Apulian town or not. Furthermore, the title of the series was also requested to be rectified.

The hearing for the parties to appear has been set for November 5.

