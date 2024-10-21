Avetrana – This isn’t Hollywood: what happened to Michele, Sabrina, Cosima and Ivano

It arrives on Disney+ Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe miniseries directed by Pippo Mezzapesa which tells one of the most ‘famous’ crime cases in Italy: the murder of Sarah Scazzi. The series, based on the book, is divided into 4 60-minute episodes Sarah the girl from Avetrana written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, it tells the story from the point of view of Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the complete cast

Avetrana – Qui è non Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi . Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano, Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella and Leonardo Bianconi is Claudio Scazzi.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the trailer

Avetrana – This isn’t Hollywood: what happened to Michele, Sabrina, Cosima, Ivano

The miniseries starts from a dramatic true story. A story that at a judicial level ended with the life sentence of Sabrina and Cosima Misseri – Sarah’s cousin and aunt – for complicity in voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation. The two are still locked up in prison and continue to declare their innocence. Michele Misseri, on the other hand, was released from prison in February 2024 after being convicted of killing a corpse and continues to maintain that he is the only guilty party. He returned to live in Avetrana. Ivano Russo had been convicted at first instance in the ‘Sarah bis’ trial for false information to the public prosecutor and false testimony before the Court of Assizes, but in the meantime the statute of limitations has expired. Second The daily newspaper of Puglia Now he’s a pizza chef.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the production

Directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta and Davide Serino with the collaboration of Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is produced by Matteo Rovere, a Greenlandia production.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the release date

The Avetrana – Qui è non Hollywood series debuts on Disney+ on October 25, 2024.