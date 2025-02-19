Bajani, Buzzolan, Nori, Terranova and also Stefano Rapone: the first 32 titles of the Witch 2025

Bajani, Buzzolan, Nori, Terranova and also Stefano Rapone: the first 32 titles of the Witch 2025

The Strega 2025 prize comes to life – arrived at edition number 79 – and does it with the first group of titles proposed by Sunday friends. Among the first 32 novels announced are two of the finalists of the Campiello 2021 prize: Andrea Bajani, with The anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi, and Paolo Nori with I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli. Massimo Gramellini instead proposed Dario Buzzolan – already a finalist in 2009 – with his Shack and puppets (Mondadori).

Also selected What I know of you (Guanda) of Nadia Terranova, in Cinquina alla Strega in 2019, e Aqua and Tera (The ship of Teseo) of the former Long Minister Dario Franceschini. Check, a little surprise, also the Stand Up Comedian Stefano Rapone, author for Rizzoli Lizard of Tales written by naked women.

Witch award 2025: the first 32 titles

Sunday friends will have time until February 28 to send their reports. Below, the complete list of the first 32 titles proposed:

  • Andrea Bajani, the anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi
  • Dario Buzzolan, shack and puppets (Mondadori), proposed by Massimo Gramellini
  • Nicola Campiotti, all among us is infinite (Sperling & Kupfer), proposed by Giovanna Melandri
  • Emanuele Canzaniello, Breviary of the Indie (Wojtek), proposed by Giuseppe Montesano
  • Piera Carlomagno, wherever I will go (Solferino), proposed by Valeria Parrella
  • Giuseppe Cerasa, Sicilian curtain. Stories of women, passions, secrets, mafia and heroes without glory (Aragno), proposed by Antonio Monda
  • Antonella Cilento, the Babylonian (Bompiani), proposed by Sandra Petrignani
  • Simona Dolce, the real name of Rosamund Fischer (Mondadori), proposed by Filippo La Porta
  • Paola Fabiani, Corallium (Helicon), proposed by Marcello Rotili
  • Mario Falcone, Leuta (Arkadia), proposed by Gianpiero Gamaleri
  • Angelo Ferracuti, the son of Forrest Gump (Mondadori), proposed by Lorenzo Pavolini
  • Dario Franceschini, Aqua and Tera (the ship of Teseo), proposed by Romano Montroni
  • Michele Gambino, one piece at a time. History of a journalist and his time (Manni), proposed by Carlo d’amicis
  • Giorgio Ghiotti, house you were (Hacca), proposed by Giulia Caminito
  • Wanda Marasco, from behind this world (Neri Pozza), proposed by Giulia Ciarapica
  • Renato Martinoni, memories of sounds and lights. History of a poet and his madness (Manni), proposed by Pietro Gibellini
  • Michele Masneri, Paradiso (Adelphi), proposed by Gian Arturo Ferrari
  • Paolo Nori, I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli
  • Piergiorgio Paterlini, Confiteor (Piemme), proposed by Lorenza Foschini
  • Gianluca Peciola, the line of silence. History of family and armed struggle (Solferino), proposed by Gioacchino De Chirico
  • Alessandro Perissinotto, the war of the crossbar (Mondadori), proposed by Alessandro Barbero
  • Nikolai Prestia, the conscience of the plants (Marsilio), proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
  • Annella Prisco, we, the secret (guide), proposed by Corrado Calabrò
  • Stefano Rapone, stories written by naked women (Rizzoli Lizard), proposed by Beppe Cottafavi
  • Elisabetta Rasy, lost this sea (Rizzoli), proposed by Giorgio Ficara
  • Paolo Ruffilli, fires of Lisbon (Passigli), proposed by Maurizio Cucchi
  • Michele Ruol, inventory of what remains after the forest burns (Terrarossa), proposed by Walter Veltroni
  • Emiliano Sbaraglia, read Dante in Tor Bella Monaca (and/or), proposed by Marco Cassini
  • Nadia Terranova, what I know of you (Guanda), proposed by Salvatore Silvano Nigro
  • Giorgia Tolfo, Wild Swimming (Bompiani), proposed by Laura Pugno
  • Giorgio Van Staten, the rebel. Extraordinary life of Nada Parri (Laterza), proposed by Edoardo Nesi
  • Grazia Verasani, Hotel Madridda (Marsilio), proposed by Enrico Deaglio.

