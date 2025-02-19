Bajani, Buzzolan, Nori, Terranova and also Stefano Rapone: the first 32 titles of the Witch 2025

The Strega 2025 prize comes to life – arrived at edition number 79 – and does it with the first group of titles proposed by Sunday friends. Among the first 32 novels announced are two of the finalists of the Campiello 2021 prize: Andrea Bajani, with The anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi, and Paolo Nori with I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli. Massimo Gramellini instead proposed Dario Buzzolan – already a finalist in 2009 – with his Shack and puppets (Mondadori).

Also selected What I know of you (Guanda) of Nadia Terranova, in Cinquina alla Strega in 2019, e Aqua and Tera (The ship of Teseo) of the former Long Minister Dario Franceschini. Check, a little surprise, also the Stand Up Comedian Stefano Rapone, author for Rizzoli Lizard of Tales written by naked women.

Witch award 2025: the first 32 titles

Sunday friends will have time until February 28 to send their reports. Below, the complete list of the first 32 titles proposed: