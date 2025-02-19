Bajani, Buzzolan, Nori, Terranova and also Stefano Rapone: the first 32 titles of the Witch 2025

The Strega 2025 prize comes to life – arrived at edition number 79 – and does it with the first group of titles proposed by Sunday friends. Among the first 32 novels announced are two of the finalists of the Campiello 2021 prize: Andrea Bajani, with The anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi, and Paolo Nori with I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli. Massimo Gramellini instead proposed Dario Buzzolan – already a finalist in 2009 – with his Shack and puppets (Mondadori).
Also selected What I know of you (Guanda) of Nadia Terranova, in Cinquina alla Strega in 2019, e Aqua and Tera (The ship of Teseo) of the former Long Minister Dario Franceschini. Check, a little surprise, also the Stand Up Comedian Stefano Rapone, author for Rizzoli Lizard of Tales written by naked women.
Witch award 2025: the first 32 titles
Sunday friends will have time until February 28 to send their reports. Below, the complete list of the first 32 titles proposed:
- Andrea Bajani, the anniversary (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi
- Dario Buzzolan, shack and puppets (Mondadori), proposed by Massimo Gramellini
- Nicola Campiotti, all among us is infinite (Sperling & Kupfer), proposed by Giovanna Melandri
- Emanuele Canzaniello, Breviary of the Indie (Wojtek), proposed by Giuseppe Montesano
- Piera Carlomagno, wherever I will go (Solferino), proposed by Valeria Parrella
- Giuseppe Cerasa, Sicilian curtain. Stories of women, passions, secrets, mafia and heroes without glory (Aragno), proposed by Antonio Monda
- Antonella Cilento, the Babylonian (Bompiani), proposed by Sandra Petrignani
- Simona Dolce, the real name of Rosamund Fischer (Mondadori), proposed by Filippo La Porta
- Paola Fabiani, Corallium (Helicon), proposed by Marcello Rotili
- Mario Falcone, Leuta (Arkadia), proposed by Gianpiero Gamaleri
- Angelo Ferracuti, the son of Forrest Gump (Mondadori), proposed by Lorenzo Pavolini
- Dario Franceschini, Aqua and Tera (the ship of Teseo), proposed by Romano Montroni
- Michele Gambino, one piece at a time. History of a journalist and his time (Manni), proposed by Carlo d’amicis
- Giorgio Ghiotti, house you were (Hacca), proposed by Giulia Caminito
- Wanda Marasco, from behind this world (Neri Pozza), proposed by Giulia Ciarapica
- Renato Martinoni, memories of sounds and lights. History of a poet and his madness (Manni), proposed by Pietro Gibellini
- Michele Masneri, Paradiso (Adelphi), proposed by Gian Arturo Ferrari
- Paolo Nori, I close the door and scream (Mondadori), proposed by Giuseppe Antonelli
- Piergiorgio Paterlini, Confiteor (Piemme), proposed by Lorenza Foschini
- Gianluca Peciola, the line of silence. History of family and armed struggle (Solferino), proposed by Gioacchino De Chirico
- Alessandro Perissinotto, the war of the crossbar (Mondadori), proposed by Alessandro Barbero
- Nikolai Prestia, the conscience of the plants (Marsilio), proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
- Annella Prisco, we, the secret (guide), proposed by Corrado Calabrò
- Stefano Rapone, stories written by naked women (Rizzoli Lizard), proposed by Beppe Cottafavi
- Elisabetta Rasy, lost this sea (Rizzoli), proposed by Giorgio Ficara
- Paolo Ruffilli, fires of Lisbon (Passigli), proposed by Maurizio Cucchi
- Michele Ruol, inventory of what remains after the forest burns (Terrarossa), proposed by Walter Veltroni
- Emiliano Sbaraglia, read Dante in Tor Bella Monaca (and/or), proposed by Marco Cassini
- Nadia Terranova, what I know of you (Guanda), proposed by Salvatore Silvano Nigro
- Giorgia Tolfo, Wild Swimming (Bompiani), proposed by Laura Pugno
- Giorgio Van Staten, the rebel. Extraordinary life of Nada Parri (Laterza), proposed by Edoardo Nesi
- Grazia Verasani, Hotel Madridda (Marsilio), proposed by Enrico Deaglio.