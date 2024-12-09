Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena down, access problems with the MPS app: how to solve it

Today Monday 9 December 2024many account holders of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank and of Widiba bank (the online bank of Monte dei Paschi) are experiencing difficulties in accessing the home banking services of the MPS group. The situation was reported by numerous users through Downdetectora portal specialized in collecting reports on technological disruptions. The problem seems to affect both the website and the official app, making it complicated, if not impossible, to manage banking operations such as checking balances, buying and selling securities, arranging bank transfers, etc. Many of the reports come from the largest cities across the Peninsula: Milan, Venice, Rome, Naples, Bari and others. For the moment, MPS has not provided official explanations on the matter, leaving many users waiting for answers. Let’s see what’s happening.

What caused the downturn in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank

The reports began to multiply in the early hours of today, with a first peak around 8:00 and a second peak around 09:30. According to the operational disruption map provided by Downdetectorthe problem is not limited to a single geographical area but affects the entire country.

Reports on the disruption affecting the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank. Credit: Downdetector.



The issue, as mentioned at the beginning, seems to concern not only MPS but also Banca Widibathe online institute that is part of the same group. This detail supports thehypothesis of a centralized failure which may have affected servers or software shared by both entities. If you use Widiba services, you may be experiencing the same problems. It should be noted that the official MPS accounts on social media and the section dedicated to press releases on the group’s official website (at least at the time of writing this article) do not contain useful details to understand the actual causes of the problem or the expected recovery times of services.

It is a “film” that we have actually already seen in recent weeks, with the problems that affected Intesa Sanpaolo. The latter also did not provide an explanation regarding the actual problem that caused the malfunctions widespread throughout the national territory.

How to solve access problems with Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank

Unfortunately you can’t do much about it resolve access problems with Monte dei Paschi di Siena bankif not wait for the situation to return to normal. If you urgently need to execute transactions on your account, you could try contact customer support by phone through the contact details indicated on the MPS website or through the contact details on the Widiba bank website, even if in these circumstances the lines may be clogged. If you have urgent needs, physically go to a branch could represent a solution, although it may not be the most practical solution for everyone.