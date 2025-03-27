Banger, all about the new French film with Vincent Cassel

The French film “Banger” arrives on Netflix, a musical comedy made by the director So me, which stages a panoramic anomalous on the world of electronic music, combining the engine of cinema with the energy of the night scene. Vincent Cassel leads an energetic cast, immersed in an exuberant atmosphere climate, between irony and social criticism. The concept of “banger” aims to break the traditional schemes of talent shows and music films, restoring a fresh and provocative view, which will not fail to intrigue Netflix users (and not only the transalpine ones).

The plot of Banger

The story follows the events of Scorpex, an acclaimed DJ who is now in decline and in a crisis of identity: now on the edge of oblivion, he receives an unlikely redemption opportunity when Rose, a DGSI agent, recruits him for a espionage mission in the world of electronic music. His goal is to make Vestax fall, a young ascent DJ, suspected of being involved in drug -related illegal trafficking. The unpublished alliance between the former musical star and the secret service agent brings scorpex to try a series of surreal and paradoxical situations, where the rivalry between the generations and the struggle for the reconquest of the musical stage are at the center of a narrative full of twists. The goal of the protagonist is to create a “banger”, or a song that can rekindle his career.

Iil Film focuses on the dynamics and tensions of the Underground world of DJs, through a description of the club universe, with sound duels, choreography and an intention that probably reproduces Parisian nightlife. The director I know is famous for creating video clips that have become cult for artists such as Justice and Kid Cudi and puts for the occasion on stage sharp humor to moments of reflection on the dynamics of a universe not particularly known to us.

When it comes out on Netflix

The film “Banger” is distributed by the Netflix platform, globally, Wednesday 2 April 2025.

Banger: who is in the cast

The cast of the Netflix “Banger” feature film sees the actor Vincent Cassel in the front row, who plays for the occasion the role of Scorpex. Among the other actors on stage we see: Alexis Manenti, Nina Zem, Laura Felpin, Manu Payet, Nicolas Maury, Philippe Katerine, Déborah Lukumuena, Paul Mirabel, Panayotis Pascot, Mister V, Rachel Dimezell.

The Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1U11umvjo