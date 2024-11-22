Basciano’s arrest, the suspicion on Ultimo and other gossip to read over the weekend





The month of November is almost over and anyone who says they aren’t already thinking about the Advent calendar is obviously lying. This year, just for you, dear readers, there are some extra boxes to open. Which? Those of the gossip that we have selected in our weekly column and that you cannot help but comment on this penultimate weekend of November.

Jacqueline and Ultimo, mom and dad

Opening the first, albeit imaginary, box we find the smiling faces of Ultimo and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo. The two very young lovers ended a suspicious social silence, which was abruptly interrupted by a post with a high sugar content.

Their child, whose name was spoiled by Antonello Venditti, may have already been born, but could they – so jealous of their privacy – have decided not to tell? Can be. At the moment, there are three clues that could support this suspicion.

One: Jacqueline hasn’t shown her baby bump on Instagram for days, everything she shared didn’t show her at this moment in her life (for example she advertised the Rai TV series, “Never too late”, in which she starred). Two: Ultimo’s mother, Anna Sanseverino, has been in New York for a few weeks already. The lady probably flew to the other side of the world to help her son and daughter-in-law with the management of Enea. Three: Ultimo decided to return to social media in the very week in which Jacqueline is less active – perhaps because she has given birth – and not with just any post, but by announcing the imminent publication of a tear-jerking song dedicated to her son.

In the event that the birth has not yet occurred, these clues and the counting of the months of gestation still lead to another plausible conclusion: the birth is imminent.

Last, the powerful dedication to his son on social media: was he born?

The beasts

In the second box a summary within the summary. If you don’t like television programs, only use the TV to watch series or films in streaming and have also managed to dodge every social post dedicated to the first episode of Beasts, this paragraph is for you. Francesca Fagnani chose her “beasts” and brought them into her arena. The first three interviews of 2024 were broadcast on Rai2: Mara Venier, Riccardo Scamarcio and Flavia Vento.

Aunt Mara was very generous, and between a touch of lipstick on her lips and a laugh, she recounted some tragic moments of her life. He spoke about the violence he suffered, the betrayals and how difficult it was to move forward. Scamarcio has tried every drug, but none led him to addiction, fortunately. However, he slipped on the topic of patriarchy. It’s important to contextualize. The back-and-forth between the actor and the journalist was objectively sarcastic, but on the first Rai TV show it was perhaps better to underline it so as not to leave room for misunderstandings (as happened instead).

Flavia Vento has revealed details of her life that are incredible. Do you remember the movie “Legend of Extraordinary Gentlemen”? Well with everything she said, Vento would have deserved to be part of the characters represented together with Dorian Gray, a vampire and Doctor Henry Jekyll. She has reminiscences of her previous lives as a mermaid and Egyptian goddess, and claims to have had numerous connections with Giacomo Leopardi. The poet who lived in the 19th century would also have guided her hand and made her write a poem, which she then shared on social media. As if it were a gift. His strongest statements, however, concern a flirtation that dates back almost 20 years ago: the one with Francesco Totti.

Scamarcio and the words about the “male leader of the pack”, comes the reply from Benedetta Porcaroli

Flavia Vento after Belve publishes the poem written in Leopardi’s hand: “Giovinetta immortal”, the text

Vento talks about the night with Totti (almost twenty years later): “I don’t have to apologize to Ilary Blasi”

Stalking and threats

In the third box a story in which gossip is intertwined with news. The former gieffino and DJ Alessandro Basciano was arrested for stalking his ex-partner Sophie Codegoni. The two met on Big Brother in 2021 and fell in love. After leaving the reality show, they began to live their love story outside, they moved in together, he proposed to her on the red carpet in Venice and in 2023 they became parents. Then love turned into a nightmare, at least for Sophie.

From July 2023, according to the investigations and the order signed by investigating judge Anna Magelli, Codegoni would have suffered threats, insults, stalking and violent acts. “If you don’t come back with me I’ll kill you like a dog and you must be afraid to go back home”, “I’m Ale Basciano, you’re just a loser…”, “For me you’re dead, you disgust me”. These are some of the insults and phrases that the 23-year-old would have heard and read until November 14, when Basciano attacked a friend of Codegoni. According to the investigating judge’s conclusions, Basciano’s conduct was “pervasive, controlling and violent” dictated by an “obsessive jealousy towards the young woman”, even after the end of their romantic relationship, which “he never accepted”.

To further complicate a situation that is not easy to manage, the fact that the two became parents of Celine Blue in May 2023. Just after the birth of the little girl, the relationship between them became increasingly complicated, leading Sophie to the decision to leave her partner. Decision that Basciano never accepted.

“If you don’t come back with me I’ll kill you, you disgust”: the messages sent to Codegoni by Basciano before the arrest

Alessandro Basciano arrested: Sophie Codegoni’s reaction

“Death threats and alarming danger”: Alessandro Basciano arrested for stalking Sophie

Chiara has moved on

We dedicate the fourth and final box to Chiara Ferragni. With a photo, in which he appears with the already decorated Christmas tree behind him and a set of Christmas candles on the smoking table, the influencer decided to share a reflection on how he has lived and dealt with these last 12 months. Interesting to note how she threw some nice digs at her ex-husband, Fedez. Never directly mentioned – obviously – nor his current partner Giovanni Tronchetti Provera. Ferragni defines it as the most difficult year of her life, but also the one that “gave her freedom”. “A year in which I learned that those who truly love you remain next to you” and then again: a year in which he “understood that, sometimes, it is necessary to let go of certain people to start taking care of yourself again and learn to make room for true love.” “This year has taught me that every loss brings with it a new possibility.” And for Chiara, possibility rhymes with Tronchetti Provera.

Chiara Ferragni: “This is the most difficult year”. Then he talks about his new partner, Tronchetti Provera, and Fedez

The gossippins

A very high bill

Antonio Cassano went to eat at the restaurant of the well-known Salt Bae, the Turkish chef who has become a viral phenomenon on the web for his way of salting meat, and he never expected to find “salt” on the bill. Cassano was on holiday in Greece with his wife and two children, at the restaurant they had four meat starters and a second course to divide between four. When the bill arrived everyone was petrified. 880 euros. A nice shot straight to the wallet that Cassano just couldn’t stomach.

Three flirtations and a funeral

Michele Bravi told an incredible anecdote during one of his concerts. The story concerns a first date with unexpected consequences. Bravi was in touch with a boy on Instagram, but never managing to agree on a first meeting, she stopped replying to him. Some time later he shows up again and invites him… To his mother’s funeral. Michele obviously doesn’t go, “I would have felt excessive” he commented. And so in a moment of loving solitude he decides to leave for Paris. There he meets a “beautiful, intelligent, resolved boy” who would soon move to Milan. Just enough time to think ‘finally’, when he confesses that he is engaged. But with whom? With the one who had invited him to his mother’s funeral a few months earlier.

The hunchback shot

Fedez has added a new ring, with diamonds and a large orange sapphire, to his collection of jewels made to measure for him. They were created by the jeweler of rappers, and not only, Alessandro Bernini. For Federico Lucia the jeweler has already created many extremely precious jewels, including a necklace with 23 diamonds and sapphires with an astronomical (but secret) price. In practice, Bernini is creating a parure for Federico and it is not certain that there won’t be others.

This eye-catching new ring is “adorned on each side with 0.30 carat natural, GIA-certified diamonds, accompanied by smaller round diamonds, all of F color and VS clarity.” And then “A magnificent 1.90-carat natural orange sapphire takes center stage, radiating warmth and brilliance.” Everything is set in an 18Kt white gold setting. The work was commissioned to the jeweler well in advance, but the timing in social communication is vital… Who knows, if the day on which to post this new very expensive purchase had been planned or if, instead, it is a response to the “rebirth” of Clear. Perhaps Federico’s way of showing that he too has really moved on between one make-out session in the disco and another?