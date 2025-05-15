Bayesian shipwreck, new preliminary report confirms the storm hypothesis

According to what reported by the preliminary investigations of Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MABB), the yacht Bayesian would be sunk off the coast of Portello between the 18 and the August 19, 2024 due to the bad weather, causing 7 victims including billionaire Mike Lynch. These results have been obtained by analyzing all the data collected so far, including the stability of the yacht, the weather conditions at the time of disaster and their effect on the boat. The conclusion to which they arrived, as declared also by the head inspector of the maritime accidents of the MAB Andrew Moll, It is that the wind experienced by Bayesian during the storm was sufficient to overturn the sailing ship.

Specifically, it was seen how the effects of the wind on the tree, on the Boma and the Sarteara may have been such as to overturn the boat in those conditions. Overcoming the 70.6 ° of inclination In fact they would have made it impossible to return to the balance position. This value could have been reached with twenty whose speed was at least 63.4 knots (equivalent to about 117 km/h). That evening, always according to the report, peaks of about 70 knots (about 130 km/h), therefore higher than the maximum expected value.

The movement of Bayesian and Sir Robert Baden Powell, another boat close to the yacht who witnessed the shipwreck. Credit: MAB



An interesting aspect highlighted by this study is that these vulnerability (under motorbike navigation conditions with sick sails, raised mobile drift and 10% of consumable materials on board) they were not reported inside the information manual on the stability on board the vehicle and could not be known to the owner who to the Bayesian crew. The Maib report also reconstructed the rescue attempts by the yacht passengers who would have used furniture as a stairs to try to escape from the tragedy.

Attention: it is good to specify that this It is not a final report But intermediate, whose conclusion may vary whether the investigations should bring out further relevant elements.

This study, among other things, comes a few days after aAnother hypothesis linked to the presence of a fractured glass inside the ship and placed between the machine room and the control room. This glass, being in market towards the control room, suggests that the hydrostatic pressure came from the machine room. In other words, flooding would have started from here.