Be afraid to meet men: yet another (mad) trend

Culture

Be afraid to meet men: yet another (mad) trend

Be afraid to meet men: yet another (mad) trend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Be afraid to meet men: yet another (mad) trend
How does the signal of the TV remote control works and how does it change the channels?
A giant anaconda in the Amazon Rio, but it is a video made by the AI: as we know it is fake