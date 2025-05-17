Be afraid to meet men: yet another (mad) trend





For some time, but in particular after the murders Campanella and Sula, on social media a new tendency has taken hold between the Creators and also users with personal profiles only: filming by telling that they are terrified by the possibility of suffering violence by a man. Many claim to have difficulty leaving the house, or to be frightened if they see a man walking behind them or even just on the same road. This feeling of panic would be due to an alleged increase in cases of violence against women, which indicate a concrete, daily danger, so pressing as to invalidate everyday life.

It is more likely to be a man who is attacked

The first thing to wonder should be – as usual – how much this feeling is founded. As shown by a video of conscience degenere on Instagram, in reality the validity, looking at the statistics, is zero. The probability of being attacked by a stranger is actually very low, it is higher for men even. Unfortunately, however, the truth of the numbers does not find much space when it comes to these themes, since primarily the numbers on the victims to be distorted and inflated. Which is obviously the upstream problem.

A fashion that we have already met

This type of video actually has already circulated for a long time; A period was the trend of the girls who filmed themselves as they returned home at night, looking behind them, showing that they already have the keys in hand a kilometer before the door, to be ready to take refuge immediately. Now they also go a lot of those of girls who simply cry or show themselves agitated on video saying that it is not life like this, because they do not feel free, and this is a right that has been removed from men.

Another type that you meet is that of girlfriend girls who question their relationship, show that they have anxiety at the idea that their boyfriend can also prove to be a violent; Or they start from daily moments with the partner to put anxious thought in the middle, like a video of a few months ago in which a girl made the fight for play with her boyfriend, and when she beat her, she appeared the word “when you realize that if your boyfriend attacked you, you would have no escape”.

But the craziest that I personally saw, not later than the day before yesterday, was of a woman who said she went to the cardiologist and panicked because he asked her to remove the bra: she claimed to realize that for the visit it was necessary to have the chest discovered, but not to be able to feel quiet at the idea of ​​stripping in front of a man.

A social phenomenon that therefore swells and exaggerates

Like all social phenomena, surely it is a greedy: this terror is probably much less widespread than it seems, simply trends spread quickly, whether there is really that fear or not. But it is certainly an incentive terror, not only by various influencers on social networks, but as usual from the newspapers and TV, where a few personal cases are punctually taken to make them rise to the rank of universals. In fact, inflated statistics are provided, aiming precisely at the objective of making it believe that this danger is there.

Let us also remember that the trends on social media often are born spontaneously, but other times they are not: these are also encouraged and spread by those who live on these things. These videos attract, generate comments, shares, both of those who appreciate and those who are indignant, and exploit the feeling of those frightened women for a personal return. These, however, will also want to imitate those contents, because it will bring them attention or interactions, because their heart guru do so, because they feel part of a common struggle or perhaps think that it is a serious social denunciation.

The content reduction of a dramatic topic

So a topic that in theory would be very serious, because if you really are afraid of leaving the house, the problem is very serious, it becomes a simple content, standardized, where indeed it is induced to exaggerate more and more, to emerge more than the others. We witnessed a similar phenomenon with the history of man vs bear, in which all the girls said the bear better, simply because the trend wanted this way.

And if what is told as an enormous social and psychological discomfort, the result of an alarming system that oppresses women, is reduced to this, it is not difficult to think that it is often a pose, an attitude and a mentality even, adopted to adapt to the context and at the moment (whether it is believed to be authentically or not). Also because I challenge anyone to really survive the days having to prepare to defend themselves from any man one can have the misfortune (perhaps more than him, at this point) to meet.